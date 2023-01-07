Same Game Parlay: Ravens vs. Bengals (+665): Ja'Marr Chase & Joe Mixon 

The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals to close out their season here in Week 18.

The Ravens were hoping to play for the division in this game, but due to the cancelation of Monday's game, Cincinnati enters play having already locked up the AFC North.

This game isn't meaningless, though, as a lot can happen when it comes to seeding depending on what happens this week. Both teams will be looking to win to give themselves the easiest possible path to the Super Bowl.

Ravens vs. Bengals Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

Date & Time: Sunday, January 7, 2023; 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Ravens vs. Bengals Same Game Parlay Leg #1 - Ja'Marr Chase Over 83.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Chase has had a rough couple of weeks by his standards. Chase hasn't had a 100+ game since Week 15. Despite that, Chase has been a huge part of the team's success. Cincinnati has won seven games in a row and are hoping to ride this streak all the way to the Super Bowl.

When a team is on a heater like this, there are always concerns that they will burn-out once the playoffs start, but Cincinnati has been playing so well that it's hard to imagine that happening. Chase will have a heck of a game, and this team will skate through the playoffs.

Ravens vs. Bengals Same Game Parlay Leg #2 - Joe Mixon 50+ Rushing Yards (-140)

Cincinnati needs the win to lock in their top seed in the AFC. Cincinnati will jump out to an early lead, and with the putrid offense of Baltimore, Cincinnati will look to ride their lead to the end of the game. Mixon will play a large part in that, as he will be asked to run out the clock.

This is also an excellent number, as he can accomplish it in one handoff. It's an easy add-on to this parlay.

Ravens vs. Bengals Same Game Parlay Leg #3 - Under 39.5 (-110)

The Ravens have a great defense, but an injury-riddled offense. Their only hope at winning this game is to keep the scoring low. The Ravens will be lucky to score 14. It's easy cash if they can hold Cincinnati to 25 or less.

