San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 11 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs (13-28) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a loss to none other than the Memphis Grizzlies (27-13). The Grizzlies are currently riding high on a seven-game winning streak.

The Spurs will no doubt be looking for some payback when they face the Memphis outfit tonight. They're just 1-5 in their last six games, with their sole victory in that time coming against the similarly ailing Detroit Pistons. Needless to say, the Grizzlies have all of the momentum ahead of tonight's game.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Spurs @ Grizzlies

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

On the Spurs' front, shooting guard Devin Vassell is out with a knee injury. Small forward Keldon Johnson is questionable due to hamstring issues. Small forward Keita Bates-Diop is questionable due to a sprained right ankle.

On the Grizzlies' end, small forward Danny Green is out due to a knee injury from last season. Power forward Brandon Clarke is out with a hip injury.

Player Team Injury Status Devin Vassell Spurs Knee Out Keldon Johnson Spurs Hamstring Questionable Keita Bates-Diop Spurs Ankle Questionable Danny Green Grizzlies Knee Out Brandon Clarke Grizzlies Hip Out

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Spurs +13.5 (-110) Ov 238.5 (-110) +650 Grizzlies -13.5 (-110) Un 238.5 (-110) -1000

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5s

Spurs - PG: Tre Jones, SG: Romeo Langford, SF: Keldon Johnson, PF: Jeremy Sochan, C: Jakob Poeltl

Grizzlies - PG: Ja Morant, SG: Desmond Bane, SF: Dillon Brooks, PF: Jaren Jackson, C: Steven Adams

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction

The Spurs have very little in their favor going into tonight's game. After a surprisingly solid start to the season, going 5-2 in their first seven games, the San Antonio outfit have crumbled. The absence of top offensive player Keldon Johnson has been sorely felt lately.

Despite a spirited performance against the Grizzlies, the Spurs ultimately fell in defeat. Even if Johnson winds up playing tonight, it's hard to envision a scenario where the team pulls off the upset tonight.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have looked phenomenal in all areas of the court. Even with star player and top points-scorer Ja Morant absent recently, the team has dominated. With the home-court advantage, and a team they've already bested, the Memphis outfit will most likely pick up the win tonight.

Prediction: Grizzlies -13.5

