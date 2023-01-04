San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks will clash on Wednesday (January 4) in NBA regular season action at the Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have regained some form in the last two games, winning both. That ended their awful run of five straight defeats as they improved to a 20-18 record and have climbed up to eighth in the Eastern Conference.

The Spurs, meanwhile, are stuck in a lot of turmoil. They have only won two of their last six games, losing their last two. They have now fallen to a 12-25 record and 14th place in the Western Conference.

Keldon Johnson has been the Spurs’ talisman this season. In the last three games, he's averaging upwards of 27 points per game alongside four rebounds and a block per game.

The form of Julius Randle in the last ten games has been fabulous. He's averaging nearly 29 points, 13 rebounds and five assists per game, helping the Knicks win five of their last ten.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4; 7:30 pm EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS New York Knicks RJ Barrett Finger Out

The only notable absentee in this game is RJ Barrett, who is out with a finger injury.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE San Antonio Spurs +9.5 (-110) Over 226.5 (-112) +330 New York Knicks -9.5 (-110) Under 226.5 (-110) -425

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Starting 5s

Spurs: PG Tre Jones SG Devin Vassell GTD SF Keldon Johnson PF Jeremy Sochan C Jakob Poeltl

Knicks: PG Immanuel Quickley SG Jalen Brunson SF Quentin Grimes PF Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Spurs vs Knicks Betting Prediction

The Knicks have been solid at home this season, winning nine of their 19 games at the Garden. They have a much better squad on paper even though Barrett is out with an injury. Randle and Brunson have combined brilliantly and have helped them break their winless run.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have been awful and come into this game with an atrocious 5-12 away game record. The Knicks should win this one.

Knicks: -9.5 (-110)

