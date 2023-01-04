San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks will clash on Wednesday (January 4) in NBA regular season action at the Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks have regained some form in the last two games, winning both. That ended their awful run of five straight defeats as they improved to a 20-18 record and have climbed up to eighth in the Eastern Conference.
The Spurs, meanwhile, are stuck in a lot of turmoil. They have only won two of their last six games, losing their last two. They have now fallen to a 12-25 record and 14th place in the Western Conference.
Keldon Johnson has been the Spurs’ talisman this season. In the last three games, he's averaging upwards of 27 points per game alongside four rebounds and a block per game.
The form of Julius Randle in the last ten games has been fabulous. He's averaging nearly 29 points, 13 rebounds and five assists per game, helping the Knicks win five of their last ten.
San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Match Details
Fixture: San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks
Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4; 7:30 pm EST
Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York
San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Injury Report
The only notable absentee in this game is RJ Barrett, who is out with a finger injury.
San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads
San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Starting 5s
Spurs: PG Tre Jones SG Devin Vassell GTD SF Keldon Johnson PF Jeremy Sochan C Jakob Poeltl
Knicks: PG Immanuel Quickley SG Jalen Brunson SF Quentin Grimes PF Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson
Spurs vs Knicks Betting Prediction
The Knicks have been solid at home this season, winning nine of their 19 games at the Garden. They have a much better squad on paper even though Barrett is out with an injury. Randle and Brunson have combined brilliantly and have helped them break their winless run.
The Spurs, meanwhile, have been awful and come into this game with an atrocious 5-12 away game record. The Knicks should win this one.