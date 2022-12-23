San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Prediction

The Orlando Magic host the San Antonio Spurs at the Amway Center on Friday (December 23) in NBA Regular Season action.

The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Magic are in superb form, having won seven of their last eight games. After their incredible six-game win streak was ended by the Hawks, they bounced back in the last game, winning 116-110 against the Houston Rockets. It was a brilliant second half comeback by the Orlando side, as they trailed 54-64 at the interval. With that win, they are now only 2 games behind the Toronto Raptors in the top-ten of the Eastern Conference standings, after succumbing to a terrible start to the season.

They have been led by the continued brilliance of Paolo Banchero, who is mounting a serious push for an All-Star callup, whilst being the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. He leads the scoring for the Magic, with 22 points per game and starred in their latest win over the Rockets, with 23 points and 12 boards.

Spurs have struggled for momentum all season long, going 10-21 overall thus far. They have been in decent form lately, winning three of their last six. They do however come into this game on the back of a 117-126 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Keldon Johnson has performed well for San Antonio, scoring 21 a night, but will miss this game due to injury.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs @ Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs Ankle Out San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson Hamstring Out

Spurs talisman Keldon Johnson misses out, while Jalen Suggs is still out for the Magic.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE San Antonio Spurs +7 (-110) Over 227.5 (-110) +230 Orlando Magic -7 (-110) Under 227.5 (-108) -275

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs: PG Tre Jones SG Devin Vassell SF Romeo Langford PF Jeremy Sochan C Jakob Poeltl

Orlando Magic: PG Markelle Fultz SG Franz Wagner SF Paolo Banchero PF Bol Bol C Wendell Carter Jr (GTD)

Spurs vs. Magic Betting Prediction

The Magic are definitely a superior side as compared to the Spurs. The Magic are on a great run of form and have a massive incentive on winning. If they keep their hot run of form going, they could easily reach the top-ten of the standings and stand a chance at competing in the play-in tournament.

The Magic have been very solid at home, winning all of their last four games at the Amway Center.

Magic: -7 (-110)

