San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The two National League West foes will meet for the 14th time this year. The Diamondbacks beat the Padres on Monday, bringing their record up to 65-69. San Diego is now 74-62 after losing Monday's game.

Arizona has been red-hot, winners of nine of their last 11. They did win on Monday, but in recent history, they've lost seven of their previous nine contests at Petco Park.

Both clubs are way too far back in the National League West division title race, but San Diego holds the third Wild Card spot entering Tuesday's game.

Joe Musgrove, who is 9-6 with a 3.01 ERA, will start Tuesday for San Diego. He has been solid this year, but he'll be up against a Diamondbacks lineup on Tuesday that's averaging 5.3 runs in their last seven.

Last outing, Musgrove tossed 6 2/3 frames, allowing three earned runs, while fanning 11 in a win over the San Francisco Giants. The San Diego right-hander has also been excellent in his home stadium this year, so we'll see if he can cool off Arizona's bats tonight.

Arizona's Merrill Kelly gets the call on Tuesday night on the other side. He's gone 12-5 with a 2.84 ERA, and he'll be making his 28th start of 2022. Last time out, he was excellent, going seven scoreless innings and giving up four hits while fanning seven. Lately, the right-hander has been even better, sporting a 2.31 ERA in his previous four outings.

The Diamondbacks' righty had a solid outing versus San Diego back in April, so he'll look to go deeper on Tuesday. He's also been impressive away from home this year, sporting a 2.74 road ERA, so expect him to keep rolling in this one.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +144 +1.5 (-160) Over 7.0 (-120) San Diego Padres -159 -1.5 (+135) Under 7.0 (+100)

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Merrill Kelly has a streak of nine starts where he's notched five or more Ks. He lasted only four innings against San Diego in April, but he still managed to record seven punchouts. Look for Kelly to extend his streak to ten tonight.

Pick: Merrill Kelly Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-115)

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

San Diego has been poor at home this year offensively, averaging under four runs per game at Petco. They do support Musgrove well, but it won't be as easy against a pitcher of Kelly's caliber. Look for runs to be kept off the board with these two starters battling.

Prediction: Padres Team Total Under 4 Runs (-133) & Under 7 (+100)

