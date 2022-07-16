San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, July 15th

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Preview: Back the Padres with Darvish on the mound

The San Diego Padres are coming off of a series where they lost 3 out of 4 games against the Colorado Rockies. They will look to turn around their fortunes in this weekend's series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Diego has been a very good team this season, and that wasn't expected by everyone. After losing Fernando Tatis Jr. to injury, many wrote them off. The Padres responded with a 50-41 record as of today, which puts them in the playoff race. The Padres have been pretty average at home this season with a record of 23-20. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

San Diego Padres Preview:

"One run at a time"- Padres

The San Diego Padres sit in the middle of the pack in both pitching and offense this season. They have relied on timely hitting and bullpen performances to win games. The Padres have complied a 7-2 record this season against the Arizona Diamondbacks, including a 3-0 record when playing at home.

The Padres will send Yu Darvish to the mound in this contest. Darvish has been pretty good this season, with a 7-4 record to go along with an ERA of 3.38. He has gone up against the Diamondbacks twice this season. In those starts, Darvish allowed just one run in 13.0 innings pitched. He picked up one win and one no-decision in the two games.

The San Diego Padres' offense has been led by Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth. Machado leads the team in all important offensive categories, and Cronenworth has provided a spark at the beginning of the lineup. The key to victory for the Padres is to get into the Arizona bullpen early, as they rank in the bottom 10 in the MLB in ERA.

Arizona Diamondbacks Preview:

"Game 90." - Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been an interesting case this season. Although they rank toward the bottom of the league in offense, pitching, and bullpen, they have found a way to pull off a respectable 39-50 record. They have been pretty bad on the road, however, compiling a 17-24 record away from Arizona.

The Diamondbacks will trot Madison Bumgarner out to the mound tonight. The veteran has shown some consistency this season, with an ERA of 3.65. However, he has had the misfortune of not getting run support from his team. That has led to his subpar 5-8 record. Bumgarner has faced the Padres three times this season, where he's picked up two losses and one no-decision.

The Diamondbacks offense is led by Ketel Marte and Christian Walker. The two have been the lone bright spots in the lineup this season. The two will be asked to lead the charge tonight and help produce runs. The key to victory for the Arizona Diamondbacks is to get a quality start out of Madison Bumgarner.

Pick/Prediction: Padres F5 -0.5 (-125)

Yu Darvish has had a lot of success against this Arizona lineup in his time with the Padres. Considering that they have both the offensive and pitching advantage, we're going with the San Diego Padres to lead after five innings of play. Let's go Padres!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far