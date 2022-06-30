“MadBum is on the verge of melting down” “Umpire is scared of MadBum” - MLB Twitter reacts after Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner storms off field while yelling into his glove

Madison Bumgarner is a man of emotions. When he's pitching poorly, he often slams his glove on the dugout bench after walking off the mound. Viewers can often see him yelling expletives to himself on such occasions.

Strangely, he doesn't look much different when he's pitching well. He wants everything to run at his own tempo — he wants to control the game. For instance, if the umpire takes too long to check his throwing hand for sticky substances, it probably won't go over well.

Fans will recall when a first base umpire ejected Bumgarner from a game in early May for dropping some choice words. As the footage shows, the umpire wasn't innocent in the matter. He baited Bumgarner into reacting.

Will Middlebrooks @middlebrooks Watch the umpire not even look at his hands and just stare at MadBum… he knew exactly what he was doing. Bellino has always been a hardo. He was mad bc Bumgarner was arguing balls and strikes. This is tired. Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 MadBum got tossed after he was checked for a foreign substance MadBum got tossed after he was checked for a foreign substance https://t.co/DTCR9xAKxt Bumgarner said “Take your F’in time” to the umpire and got tossed.Watch the umpire not even look at his hands and just stare at MadBum… he knew exactly what he was doing. Bellino has always been a hardo. He was mad bc Bumgarner was arguing balls and strikes. This is tired. twitter.com/BaseballQuotes… Bumgarner said “Take your F’in time” to the umpire and got tossed. 😂 Watch the umpire not even look at his hands and just stare at MadBum… he knew exactly what he was doing. Bellino has always been a hardo. He was mad bc Bumgarner was arguing balls and strikes. This is tired. twitter.com/BaseballQuotes…

The word is out that Bumgarner is an emotional pitcher. That characteristic can work both in his favor and, if opponents prey upon it, against him. During today's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, fans got to see both circumstances at work.

After striking out Trent Grisham in the fourth inning, Madison Bumgarner released the passion he brings to every game. While walking back to the dugout, he brought his glove up to his mouth and yelled. His lips weren't visible on the broadcast, so fans couldn't make out what he was saying. It almost looked like he bit his glove.

That was Bumgarner's reaction to a positive situation.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Why is it so hard to tell if MadBum is happy or angry Why is it so hard to tell if MadBum is happy or angry https://t.co/Mu7Lt3jKl6

An inning later, Bumgarner and Padres infielder Jurickson Profar exchanged a few words after an at-bat. This encounter wasn't positive, and Bumgarner looked just as heated during it.

MLBdream @MLBdream Profar & Bumgarner exchange a few words... not sure whats going on between the Padres/Dbacks but something to keep an eye on Profar & Bumgarner exchange a few words... not sure whats going on between the Padres/Dbacks but something to keep an eye on https://t.co/WgjnAtPdWR

Bumgarner's wild emotions sent MLB Twitter into numerous speculations. Some fans thought the Diamondbacks starter was going to start a bench-clearing brawl. Others said the umpire must be scared of him.

keahi @KeahiKaiwi MadBum is on the verge of melting down. Gotta get to him here MadBum is on the verge of melting down. Gotta get to him here

Either scenario could be true.

MLB Twitter reacts after Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner shows some heated emotion against the San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner has become notorious for his emotional pitching.

With all the buzz surrounding Bumgarner's emotions, it's funny to remember his nickname, MadBum.

Shawn Wisley @mrwisley #Padres #MadBum twitter.com/mlbdream/statu… MLBdream @MLBdream Profar & Bumgarner exchange a few words... not sure whats going on between the Padres/Dbacks but something to keep an eye on Profar & Bumgarner exchange a few words... not sure whats going on between the Padres/Dbacks but something to keep an eye on https://t.co/WgjnAtPdWR He is LITERALLY a mad bum. Tired joke, I know, but I love to see my @padres get under his skin! #GoPads He is LITERALLY a mad bum. Tired joke, I know, but I love to see my @padres get under his skin! #GoPads #Padres #MadBum twitter.com/mlbdream/statu…

The Padres have a hot head of their own. His name is Luke Voit.

Giannis Auntiegotapoodle @TooMuchMortons_ Random but would love to see a UFC style match with Voit and MadBum Random but would love to see a UFC style match with Voit and MadBum

But fans love Bumgarner's temper tantrums.

Gabriel Amezcua @Amezcuagabe I love Madbum tantrums I love Madbum tantrums

With Bumgarner on the edge during every start, it's no surprise that certain players — like Profar — intentionally incite him.

When Bumgarner stormed off the mound with wild, yet happy, emotions flaring, the game was tied at 0-0.

Sam Neher @SamNeher24 Profar getting in MadBum’s head makes me love him even more Profar getting in MadBum’s head makes me love him even more

It took him long enough to get out of the inning; 32 pitches, in fact.

PHNX Diamondbacks @PHNX_Dbacks It took 32 pitches, but MadBum escapes the fourth unscathed. It took 32 pitches, but MadBum escapes the fourth unscathed.

At the time of writing, the Padres are up 2-0 in the sixth inning. Bumgarner threw a total of five innings and allowed just one run.

