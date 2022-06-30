Create
Notifications

“MadBum is on the verge of melting down” “Umpire is scared of MadBum” - MLB Twitter reacts after Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner storms off field while yelling into his glove

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner showed lots of emotion while walking back to the dugout in the fourth inning of today&#039;s game versus the San Diego Padres.
Arizona Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner showed lots of emotion while walking back to the dugout in the fourth inning of today's game versus the San Diego Padres.
Peter J. Wilson
Peter J. Wilson
ANALYST
Modified Jun 30, 2022 03:39 AM IST

Madison Bumgarner is a man of emotions. When he's pitching poorly, he often slams his glove on the dugout bench after walking off the mound. Viewers can often see him yelling expletives to himself on such occasions.

Strangely, he doesn't look much different when he's pitching well. He wants everything to run at his own tempo — he wants to control the game. For instance, if the umpire takes too long to check his throwing hand for sticky substances, it probably won't go over well.

Fans will recall when a first base umpire ejected Bumgarner from a game in early May for dropping some choice words. As the footage shows, the umpire wasn't innocent in the matter. He baited Bumgarner into reacting.

Bumgarner said “Take your F’in time” to the umpire and got tossed. 😂 Watch the umpire not even look at his hands and just stare at MadBum… he knew exactly what he was doing. Bellino has always been a hardo. He was mad bc Bumgarner was arguing balls and strikes. This is tired. twitter.com/BaseballQuotes…

The word is out that Bumgarner is an emotional pitcher. That characteristic can work both in his favor and, if opponents prey upon it, against him. During today's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, fans got to see both circumstances at work.

After striking out Trent Grisham in the fourth inning, Madison Bumgarner released the passion he brings to every game. While walking back to the dugout, he brought his glove up to his mouth and yelled. His lips weren't visible on the broadcast, so fans couldn't make out what he was saying. It almost looked like he bit his glove.

That was Bumgarner's reaction to a positive situation.

Why is it so hard to tell if MadBum is happy or angry https://t.co/Mu7Lt3jKl6

An inning later, Bumgarner and Padres infielder Jurickson Profar exchanged a few words after an at-bat. This encounter wasn't positive, and Bumgarner looked just as heated during it.

Profar & Bumgarner exchange a few words... not sure whats going on between the Padres/Dbacks but something to keep an eye on https://t.co/WgjnAtPdWR

Bumgarner's wild emotions sent MLB Twitter into numerous speculations. Some fans thought the Diamondbacks starter was going to start a bench-clearing brawl. Others said the umpire must be scared of him.

MadBum is on the verge of melting down. Gotta get to him here
@PadreFanDan Umpire is scared of MadBum.

Either scenario could be true.

MLB Twitter reacts after Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner shows some heated emotion against the San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner has become notorious for his emotional pitching.
Arizona Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner has become notorious for his emotional pitching.

With all the buzz surrounding Bumgarner's emotions, it's funny to remember his nickname, MadBum.

He is LITERALLY a mad bum. Tired joke, I know, but I love to see my @padres get under his skin! #GoPads #Padres #MadBum twitter.com/mlbdream/statu…

The Padres have a hot head of their own. His name is Luke Voit.

Random but would love to see a UFC style match with Voit and MadBum

But fans love Bumgarner's temper tantrums.

I love Madbum tantrums

With Bumgarner on the edge during every start, it's no surprise that certain players — like Profar — intentionally incite him.

@SamNeher24 I love and appreciate anyone that bugs MadBum

When Bumgarner stormed off the mound with wild, yet happy, emotions flaring, the game was tied at 0-0.

Profar getting in MadBum’s head makes me love him even more
Also Read Article Continues below

It took him long enough to get out of the inning; 32 pitches, in fact.

It took 32 pitches, but MadBum escapes the fourth unscathed.

At the time of writing, the Padres are up 2-0 in the sixth inning. Bumgarner threw a total of five innings and allowed just one run.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...