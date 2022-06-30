“MadBum is on the verge of melting down” “Umpire is scared of MadBum” - MLB Twitter reacts after Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner storms off field while yelling into his glove

Madison Bumgarner is a man of emotions. When he's pitching poorly, he often slams his glove on the dugout bench after walking off the mound. Viewers can often see him yelling expletives to himself on such occasions.
Strangely, he doesn't look much different when he's pitching well. He wants everything to run at his own tempo — he wants to control the game. For instance, if the umpire takes too long to check his throwing hand for sticky substances, it probably won't go over well.
Fans will recall when a first base umpire ejected Bumgarner from a game in early May for dropping some choice words. As the footage shows, the umpire wasn't innocent in the matter. He baited Bumgarner into reacting.
The word is out that Bumgarner is an emotional pitcher. That characteristic can work both in his favor and, if opponents prey upon it, against him. During today's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, fans got to see both circumstances at work.
After striking out Trent Grisham in the fourth inning, Madison Bumgarner released the passion he brings to every game. While walking back to the dugout, he brought his glove up to his mouth and yelled. His lips weren't visible on the broadcast, so fans couldn't make out what he was saying. It almost looked like he bit his glove.
That was Bumgarner's reaction to a positive situation.
An inning later, Bumgarner and Padres infielder Jurickson Profar exchanged a few words after an at-bat. This encounter wasn't positive, and Bumgarner looked just as heated during it.
Bumgarner's wild emotions sent MLB Twitter into numerous speculations. Some fans thought the Diamondbacks starter was going to start a bench-clearing brawl. Others said the umpire must be scared of him.
Either scenario could be true.
MLB Twitter reacts after Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner shows some heated emotion against the San Diego Padres
With all the buzz surrounding Bumgarner's emotions, it's funny to remember his nickname, MadBum.
The Padres have a hot head of their own. His name is Luke Voit.
But fans love Bumgarner's temper tantrums.
With Bumgarner on the edge during every start, it's no surprise that certain players — like Profar — intentionally incite him.
When Bumgarner stormed off the mound with wild, yet happy, emotions flaring, the game was tied at 0-0.
It took him long enough to get out of the inning; 32 pitches, in fact.
At the time of writing, the Padres are up 2-0 in the sixth inning. Bumgarner threw a total of five innings and allowed just one run.