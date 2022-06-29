"Scary hours approaching I fear" "This is awesome news" - MLB world excitedly anticipates the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. after timetable for return is revealed

The San Diego Padres have been without their superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. all season while he recovers from a wrist injury. Thankfully, a timetable for his return has finally been set, and fans can expect to see him back on the field this summer.

While it won't be as early as many fans hoped, Fernando Tatis Jr. will return just in time for the playoff push. Bob Nightengale of "USA Today" was the first to report the encouraging news via Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The #Padres received encouraging news from Fernando Tatis’ latest bone scan Tuesday and is hopeful of a late July return, or at least the first week of August. The #Padres received encouraging news from Fernando Tatis’ latest bone scan Tuesday and is hopeful of a late July return, or at least the first week of August.

The All-Star shortstop would also put out a statement of his own, which was reported via a tweet by Robert Murray.

Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray Fernando Tatis Jr. met with doctors today in hopes of being cleared to begin swinging.



“I feel like we’re moving forward,” Tatis said. “It’s coming together. I’m one step behind from being a full go. I feel like that step is going to come really, really quick at this pace.” Fernando Tatis Jr. met with doctors today in hopes of being cleared to begin swinging.“I feel like we’re moving forward,” Tatis said. “It’s coming together. I’m one step behind from being a full go. I feel like that step is going to come really, really quick at this pace.”

This news is a delight for fans across the MLB who have been waiting for good news about one of the most electric players in the game.

The San Diego Padres are only 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. If they can keep things close in the coming months, the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. will make them even more dangerous.

It's rare for a player to receive universal support, but that is exactly what we see here for one of the most entertaining players around.

Every fan wants to see San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. back on the field

The Padres star shortstop hopes to return soon.

At just 23 years old, Fernando Tatis Jr. has become one of the faces of the MLB. Prior to 2021, he was respected as a great player with immeasurable potential, and in 2021, he established himself. With a National League-leading 42 home runs, he earned himself his first All-Star selection and finished third in MVP voting.

Being able to perform at that high a level while putting his personality on display quickly made him a fan favorite.

Despite his absence, Fernando Tatis Jr. currently ranks fifth in All-Star voting for his position, which has generated plenty of discussion. While he won't be healthy in time to participate, he may still be voted in unless something changes.

The San Diego Padres should have a fully healthy roster by August, the perfect time for a team with championship aspirations.

He may be missing most of the season, but if he is able to lead the team on a deep playoff run, all will be forgiven.

The San Diego Padres have shocked the MLB by being one of the best teams in the league without their best offensive player. When that changes in late July or early August, so could the balance of power in the National League.

