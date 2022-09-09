San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The situation heats up as the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series. In this not-so-friendly encounter, the top two teams in the National League West division will fight for glory. Expect the series to be a roller coaster.

The Padres are enjoying the second spot in the division. A healthy home record (37-29) has kept them in this position. The away record (39-33) is something the team and management can work on. Nevertheless, the team looks fine, ready to go out on the field and deliver. If not in the standings, San Diego shares the same 6-4 runs in the last as the Dodgers. That is something to be proud of when facing the leaders.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been no less than a revelation this season. They are the only team currently to cross the 90 wins mark in the regular season. Their overall (94-48) record tells the story of all the hard work the team has put in. They are not performing only at home. They are equally good away as well. It will be extremely difficult for the Padres to pull off a W against the Dodgers.

Game 1 will set the template for what all to expect from the series if the Dodgers really show their mettle, or the Padres have something to offer as well. Since both teams are way ahead of the rest of the division, this could be a feel-good series.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Match Details

Match: Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Friday, Septmeber 9, 09:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Odds: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres +140 +1.5 (-120) O 8.5 (-105) Los Angeles Dodgers -165 -1.5 (+100) U 8.5 (-115)

Odds favor the Dodgers for Game 1.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Pick

Having played only three games this season, the Dodgers are giving Dustin May the chance to pitch for them against the Padres. The 25-year-old righty has been impressive in those three games with 18 strikeouts. Although he has a slightly above-average ERA of 3.94, Los Angeles can afford to experiment. They trust Dustin to come out strong in Game 1 against San Diego.

Dustin May: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 3 16.0 9 7 18 3.94

Prediction

Statistics don't lie as far as the Dodgers are concerned; Los Angeles is in the driver's seat. The leaders should be able to carve out a series win against the San Diego Padres starting with Game 1. However, expect the home team to give them a fight and not leave easily.

Pick/Prediction: Dodgers -165

