Complete list of National League starters in 2022 MLB All-Star game featuring Manny Machado, Ronald Acuna Jr. & more

With Manny Machado at third base and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the outfield, the National League's All-Star roster is complete. They will be ready to compete at Dodger Stadium on July 19. Fan voting wrapped up this afternoon, and the league released the winners of the final phase.
There were some surprises in each league. In the American League, Shohei Ohtani came from behind to snatch the designated hitter's position away from Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. Meanwhile, in the National League, Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner beat out Braves star Dansby Swanson by just a hair.
In just 11 days, the stars from both leagues will clash at Dodger Stadium. Here is the National League's full starting roster for the event.
Catcher - Willson Contreras
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras will be the National League's starting backstop. He's very worthy of the spot. Contreras is batting .274 with 13 home runs and three stolen bases this season. His on-base plus slugging percentage is an impressive .890.
First base - Paul Goldschmidt
It would've been a crime if Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt didn't earn a starting position on the NL's All-Star roster. He's batting a whopping .342 this season with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs. His OPS is out of this world at 1.045.
Second base - Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Marlins breakout star Jazz Chisholm Jr. will man second base for the National League. Chisholm is an electrifying, five-tool talent who dazzles both with his play and personality. He's batting .256 with 12 stolen bases and 14 home runs this season.
Shortstop - Trea Turner
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner deserves to be a starter for the National League. The consistent contact hitter is batting .305 this season with 11 home runs and 16 stolen bases. He's recorded 100 hits and has accumulated a 2.8 WAR.
Third base - Manny Machado
Manny Machado's .315 average and .902 on-base plus slugging percentage propelled him past Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado for the starter's position. Manny Machado has also hit 11 home runs and stolen seven bases this season.
Outfield - Joc Pederson, Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr.
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will play alongside Joc Pederson and Mookie Betts for the National League. Since returning from an extremely long injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. has batted .272 and hit seven home runs.
Betts is batting .277 with a whopping 20 home runs and 45 RBIs this season. Joc Pederson is hitting .264 with 17 home runs.
Designated hitter - Bryce Harper
Despite being injured until at least August, Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is the National League's starting designated hitter. He won't actually play, so the role is more honorary than anything.
Before fracturing a finger in June, Harper was hitting .318 with 15 home runs and a .985 OPS this season.
The All-Star Game will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.