"Machado or Goldy for MVP?", "As he quietly goes about his business!" - San Diego Padres fans react to Manny Machado's video game-like numbers to start the season

Manny Machado is off to an MVP-type start to his 2022 season for the San Diego Padres, numbers that look like they are from a video game. Machado is batting .368 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs.

Starting the season, Manny Machado was not on many people’s radar for MVP consideration. With his historic start to the season, Machado is starting to garner more support. Here are some of the best reactions to Machado's insane offensive production put up in the first quarter of the season.

Baseball fans react to Manny Machado's impressive start to 2022

"Not enough people are talking about Manny Machado MVP-like season. #Padres #TimeToShine" - @ Sportskeeda Baseball

One fan is not sold on his MVP-type start and wants to wait until September to see where his numbers are.

"@sportskeeda_mlb After only 40 games, get back to me in September." - @ Willie Mnatzakanian

Machado has been underappreciated with his great start, and a Padres fan wanted to point that out.

"@sportskeeda_mlb As he quietly goes about his business! Go @Padres" - @ Thomas Baker

One fan asked if it would be Machado or Paul Goldschmidt for MVP.

"@sportskeeda_mlb Machado or Goldy for MVP?" - @ Bryce Grafton

Sportskeeda responded with a Machado Gif.

If Padres fans bet on Machado to win the MVP at the beginning of the season, then their odds for a major payout are increasing more and more.

He now leads the NL with odds at +350. I bet Manny Machado for MVP at +2800 in Spring Training.He now leads the NL with odds at +350. I bet Manny Machado for MVP at +2800 in Spring Training.He now leads the NL with odds at +350. 😎

"I bet Manny Machado for MVP at +2800 in Spring Training. He now leads the NL with odds at +350." - @ Friar Talk

One fan thinks that Machado is on a Hall of Fame trajectory, and he is just now entering the prime of his career.

#MVP @Padres ' Manny Machado is 1st in @MLB in average (.374), OBP% (.446), 2nd in OPS (1.065), tied for 3rd in SLG%, 6th in SB's, 1st in hits and first in all of #baseball in WAR. @Padres' Manny Machado is 1st in @MLB in average (.374), OBP% (.446), 2nd in OPS (1.065), tied for 3rd in SLG%, 6th in SB's, 1st in hits and first in all of #baseball in WAR. #MVP Machado is on a 1st ballot HOF trajectory and we're here to witness it. A Padre. A captain. A teammate. An absolute baller. MVP. best defensive 3B in the game and right now the best player overall. He's amazing. Soak it in. This is special. twitter.com/mickeykoke/sta… Machado is on a 1st ballot HOF trajectory and we're here to witness it. A Padre. A captain. A teammate. An absolute baller. MVP. best defensive 3B in the game and right now the best player overall. He's amazing. Soak it in. This is special. twitter.com/mickeykoke/sta…

"@Padres' Manny Machado is 1st in @MLB in average (.374), OBP% (.446), 2nd in OPS (1.065), tied for 3rd in SLG%, 6th in SB's, 1st in hits and first in all of #baseball in WAR." - @ Mickey Koke

Manny Machado's MVP-type start: what it means going forward

Machado has been one of the most consistent third basemen in all of baseball for the past decade or so. He is still only 29 years old and appears to be in the prime of his career.

Machado's offense is not the only part of his game that is well above-average. Machado is a multi-time Gold Glove winner and is one of the top defenders at the position year in and year out.

Already, Machado has amassed 1,485 hits, 259 HR, and a career 2.82 batting average. Machado is well on his way to the Hall of Fame, and this season will only cement his legacy as one of the best of his generation.

The 2022 season is still young, but Machado is hands down the MVP of the league so far. While it is only late May, Machado deserves more recognition and talk for the league's top individual achievement.

