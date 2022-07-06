"He's a HOF for sure" "Goldy and Arenado deserve more than this" - St. Louis Cardinals fans react to Paul Goldschmidt reaching 1000 runs milestone

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a breakout season in 2022. The 34 year old is batting .340 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI's. As of right now, he is likely the National League MVP.

Earlier tonight, the St. Louis Cardinals matched up against the Atlanta Braves as Goldschmidt made history. Paul Goldschmidt scored the 1000th run of his illustrious career after a Nolan Gorman RBI single.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals The first run of the game is Goldy’s 1000th career run! The first run of the game is Goldy’s 1000th career run! https://t.co/tESyL2CKEJ

"The first run of the game is Goldy's 1000th career run!"-@Cardinals

This is one of a number of accomplishments Goldschmidt has reached in his career. If the first baseman continues at this level for a few more years, he will be a Hall-of-Fame lock.

Following the Cardinals' brief 1-0 lead, the team gave up five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Cardinals fans were not happy with the teams pitching. It would be sad if the Cardinals do not make the playoffs given how talented the team is on offense with Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

Itako-shi Girl @Japanesehorngur @Cardinals Goldy and Arenado deserve more than this poverty team. Losing the division to the worst offense in baseball and about to blow the wild card lead @Cardinals Goldy and Arenado deserve more than this poverty team. Losing the division to the worst offense in baseball and about to blow the wild card lead

The Cardinals have the top three position players in terms of WAR but are still in second place. A lot of this has to do with the team's pitching staff, which has been atrocious as of late.

liam @liam73735564 @Cardinals Tell dewallet to get some pitching already. This is ridiculous @Cardinals Tell dewallet to get some pitching already. This is ridiculous

Cardinals fans are clearly not happy with the team's recent play.

The Cardinals have lost four out of five games going into tonight's contest and are in danger of dropping another game with an early deficit. Fans are fed up with the recent performances.

Despite the teams' lackluster play, this is an extremely special milestone for Paul Goldschmidt as he continues to headline the NL MVP race.

