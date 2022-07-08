“Yordan getting robbed" “There’s a narrative they gotta push” - MLB Twitter livid at All-Star ballot results as Shohei Ohtani leads Yordan Alvarez for DH spot in the AL team

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar, leads Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez for the DH spot in the American League All-Star team. MLB fans on Twitter are not happy about it.

Fans have until 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday to make their picks and determine who will participate in this year’s MLB All-Star Game.

It’s no surprise Aaron Judge was confirmed for the right fielder's spot in the AL team following the first round of balloting. With the confirmation, he earned his fourth career All-Star nod (after 2017, 2018 and 2021). Judge made history on Wednesday night by becoming the first Yankee in history to have multiple 30-home run seasons before the All-Star break.

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves also booked his place and is now a three-time All-Star, having led the poll for the best outfielder this term in the National League.

While Judge's and Acuna's All-Star statuses are undisputed, making a pick for some of the other positions is not as straightforward.

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani currently leads for the DH spot with 51% of the votes, which hasn’t gone down too well among a section of MLB fans on Twitter.

MLB fans fuming over Yordan Alvarez snub as Shohei Ohtani leads the race for DH spot in the AL team

Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run.

The argument is that Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez should be ahead of Shohei Othani in the polls. Many might consider it a valid claim considering that Alvarez leads Shohei Othani in every hitting metric. Alvarez is hitting .316/.412/.658 and leads the majors with a 1.070 OPS.

Shohei Othani has been nothing short of elite while donning the glove. He is 7-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 74 innings on the mound.

Ohtani’s 12 hits allowed are the fewest of anyone in that group 4-0, 40+ K, 0 ER in a 4-game span since ER became official in 1913Shohei Ohtani 2022Clayton Kershaw 2015Clayton Kershaw 2014RA Dickey 2012Johan Santana 2004Chan Ho Park 2000-2001Ray Culp 1968Ohtani’s 12 hits allowed are the fewest of anyone in that group

However, fans believe that his pitching metrics shouldn’t be taken into account while deciding for the DH spot.

The Shohei Ohtani / Jordan Alvarez toss-up is not the only discussion. There is also a debate on who should earn the shortstop berth in the NL team. Votes are currently split at 50% between Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves.

The winners of the All-Star ballot will be revealed on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. The pitchers and reserves for both the American League and National League teams will be determined via player ballot choices and selections made by the MLB commissioner’s office.

The complete All-Star roster will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

