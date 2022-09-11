San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 11| 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The Padres are in second place in the National League West with 77 wins at a winning percentage of 0.550. The Padres have a positive home record of 38-30 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Dodgers are in the first place with 95 wins at a winning percentage of 0.688.They have a positive away record of 46-25 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Padres have done well this season. Manny Machado has been a star for them. He has an average of 0.303 at an OPS of 0.915 and 28 home runs this season. He averaged 0.500 in the last game with an OPS of 2.500. Yu Darvish has taken care of pitching duties. He has an ERA of 3.31, 168 Ks , a WHIP of 0.98 and a record of 13-7 this season.

The Dodgers are playing exceptionally well. Freddie Freeman has done great this season. He has an OPS of 0.927, 19 home runs, 90 RBIs at an an of 0.330. Julio Urias has been pitching great this season. He has an ERA of 2.30, 144 Ks, a WHIP of 0.95 against his name.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER LOS ANGELES DODGERS -124 -1.5(+135) o8(-110) SAN DIEGO PADRES +110 +1.5(-155) u8(-110)

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers best picks

Joe Musgrove will start for the Padres. He has an ERA of 3.16, 152 Ks with a WHIP of 1.16. He comes into this game with a record of 9-6. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 8.31 and 3 Ks.

Andrew Heaney will be on the mound for the Dodgers. He has an ERA of 2.94 and 78 Ks with a WHIP of 1.08. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 10.13 with 8 Ks.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction

It will be a high scoring game and results will be decided on the basis of who scores more. Both teams have strong aggressive players and will come into the game. Joe's pitching against the Dodgers has not been effective. Andrew has a good record against the Padres and he will try to repeat that in this game.

With the overall team composition and in-form players, the Dodgers are likely winners of this game.

Prediction :- The Dodgers will win this game.

Edited by Diptanil Roy