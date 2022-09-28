San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will be hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Both NL West teams are headed to the playoffs barring a San Diego collapse. This series could be a potential postseason preview.

The Padres came out on top versus the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, moving to 85-68 this year. The Dodgers are an MLB-best 106-47 this season after beating the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Los Angeles has been great on the road this season, carrying a 52-26 away record this year, and lately, they've taken seven of their past nine contests in San Diego.

San Diego will trot out Blake Snell for Tuesday's game. He is 8-9 with a 3.62 ERA through 22 starts. He has been solid this season and will be facing a very strong Dodgers lineup that scores the most runs in the MLB.

The southpaw has been almost perfect recently, as he's allowed one earned run in his previous 14 innings, spanning two starts. Snell's 2.77 FIP is probably a better measure of how good he's been this year. Expect him to try and string together another excellent start on Tuesday.

Tyler Anderson, who is 14-4 with a 2.54 ERA, will be taking the mound Tuesday for Los Angeles. His last start was very solid, going six shutout innings, allowing two hits, while fanning six. The former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has been spectacular this season and he'll be matched with an average Padres lineup that does have some very talented hitters.

The Dodgers' lefty has been excellent on the road, sporting a 2.89 ERA away from home this year. Expect him to add to his breakout season tonight.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -103 -1.5 (+150) Over 7.5 (-120) San Diego Padres -107 +1.5 (-180) Under 7.5 (+100)

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers have already clinched the division and #1 seed in the National League. They have less to play for, but they'll want to stay in a good rhythm until the playoffs. San Diego's Snell does get hit hard once in a while, but lately he's been performing well. The last time he faced LA, he threw five innings of one-run ball. Look for him to pitch well tonight as the Padres will try and inch closer to securing the second wild card spot. Expect Anderson to fare well too, so take the under for the first five frames.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Total Under 4.5 Runs (-140)

