San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Picks, Lines, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their three-match series at home at Petco Park on Saturday night at 5:40 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The Padres are currently in second place in their division. They have maintained their place, thanks to a strong home record (38-29). The club and management can improve their away record, which currently stands at (39-33). They defeated the Dodgers in Game 1 by a score of 5-4, and will be looking to clinch the series tonight by winning Game 2.

"sweet dreams" - Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been nothing short of a revelation. They are now the only team with 90 regular-season victories. The team's overall (94-48) record reflects the effort they have put forth. They don't just perform at home. They perform just as well away from home. Tonight, they'll try to tie the series.

The Padres will start Blake Snell on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.73, a 1.29 WHIP, and a 6-8 (W-L). In his last start against the Dodgers, he suffered a defeat wherein he gave away only a single run on four hits in five innings and struck out a season-high 12 batters. He will definitely want to repeat this performance and get a win for his team this time around.

The Dodgers will start their ace weapon, Julio Urias, on the mound tonight against the Padres. He has an ERA of 2.29, a 0.95 WHIP, with 139 Ks and an overall record of 15-7 this season. Twice he has started against the Padres, and both times, he has managed to rake in a win for his team. In his last outing against the Padres, he gave away one run on two hits in six IP.

"Julio Urias rips Padres after Dodgers 12-1 blowout." - MLBONFAX

Match Details: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: September 10, 5:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Odds: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -140 -1.5 (+120) Over 7.5 (-120) San Diego Padres +120 +1.5 (-140) Under 7.5 (+100)

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Best Pick and Betting Prediction

In an effort to give the Dodgers a strong start from the onset, he might use his 2-2 pitch count sliders that deviate enough to rake in some punchouts. However, Blake did get 12 punchouts in his last start against the Dodgers. This time, his chances of repeating that process may be slim.

Pick: Blake Snell Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-145)

The bettors should look for a Dodgers win tonight to even the series. The margins might be small, but they know how to retaliate in the right manner.

Dodgers for the win (-140)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe