San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 11 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be at home to face the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night for Game 1 of the NLDS. The NL West rivals finished first and second in the division this year, although the Dodgers did finish 22 games above the Padres.

The Padres defeated the New York Mets on Sunday, 6-0, to win the series two games to one. The Mets were pretty sizable favorites entering the series, but the Padres' bats propelled them to a series win.

The Dodgers have been off for five days, so they should be well rested for tonight's Game 1. Los Angeles has been great at home this season, as evidenced by their 57-24 record at Dodger Stadium, but San Diego has held their own away from home, finishing with a 45-36 record on the road. The Dodgers won the season series by taking 14 of 19, so it'll definitely be a huge upset if the Padres can take three out of five here.

Julio Urias will start Tuesday for the Dodgers. He went 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA through 31 starts this season, and he's one of the best pitchers in the MLB at the moment. He's been great this season, and he'll be facing a gritty Padres lineup on Tuesday. The left-hander has been even better recently, as he has a 1.48 ERA over his past five starts.

Urias has had a ton of success against Padre hitters this year, as he's given up just three earned runs over 24 innings. All these trends point to Urias dominating tonight, but San Diego showed that they'll grind out at-bats and come up big in the clutch.

San Diego will trot out Mike Clevinger, who went 7-7 with a 4.25 ERA. Clevinger struggled towards the tail end of the regular season; he's pitched to a 6.52 ERA in his last six starts. The Dodgers lineup is star-studded, and they led the majors in runs and OPS while also drawing the second-most walks. Clevinger got beat up by the Dodgers this year, giving up four or five runs every time he faced them, but he'll get a clean slate tonight.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 11, 9:37 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres +195 +1.5 (-110) Over 7.5 (+100) Los Angeles Dodgers -230 -1.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-120)

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

San Diego had very little success against their division rivals this year, but they'll relish playing the underdog role. Still, tonight Julio Urias should be able to mow down Padres hitters, while the Dodgers seem to have figured out how to hit Clevinger. Back the Dodgers to lead through five innings here with a pretty sizeable starting pitcher advantage.

Prediction: Dodgers First 5 Innings -0.5 (-140)

