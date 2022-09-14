San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Oracle Park. In this National League clash, the Giants, currently third in the NL West, will face the high-flying Braves, who are mounting pressure on the New York Mets for the top spot in the NL East. The head-to-head record of these sides over their last 10 meetings is dead even at five wins apiece.

The Giants have had a decent season thus far, having won 68 games at a win percentage of .482. Their overall record of 68-73 puts them just below the San Diego Padres, with whom they are competing for a playoff berth.

The Giants have won five of their last 10 fixtures, including three straight coming into this contest. A solid run of results until the end of the season might see them book a playoff berth, but it still seems unlikely as the Padres are nine games ahead.

"Davy Rockett" - SFGiants

The Braves have been sublime this season, winning 87 games so far with a win percentage of .617. They currently sit in second place in the NL East narrowly behind the Mets. This game has extremely high stakes for Atlanta as they can close the gap on the Mets for that top spot.

The Braves' record this season has been 87-54 with a very impressive 40-29 record away from home, which may be a crucial condition in this matchup. They come into this game on the back of some great results, having won seven of their last 10 fixtures.

"We were down 4 runs with 2 outs in the 9th…." - Braves

Logan Webb has been the top performer for the Giants this season, with an ERA of 2.88 and 15.6 pitches per inning. Carlos Rodon has also been impressive with 212 strikeouts and 4.42 strikeouts per walk.

It's been a very well-spread performance by the entire Braves roster. Dansby Swanson has a batting average of .283, and Austin Riley has 36 home runs. Max Fried has an ERA of 2.50 this season.

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves Match Details.

Fixture: Atlanta [email protected] San Francisco Giants

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 13, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves best picks

The top picks for the game are Kyle Wright of the Braves and Jakob Junis of the Giants. Wright has an ERA of 3.23 and Junis has an ERA of 3.98. When Kyle Wright has started, the Braves have gone 17-5.

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL San Francisco Giants +1.5 +140 Over 8 Atlanta Braves -1.5 -167 Under 8

Giants vs Braves Final Prediction:

The Braves have much riding on this game. This matchup has the ability to shape the entire playoff bracket for the NL East. If Atlanta wins, they continue their march to dethrone the Mets. The Giants have been decent, but they don't have enough to stop the Braves in this one.

Atlanta Braves: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt