San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon. The Giants defeated Milwaukee 2-1 on Saturday to improve to 47-43 this season. The Brewers are now 50-42 this year after the defeat. Milwaukee holds a one-game lead in the National League Central, while San Francisco is just one game out of the final Wild Card spot.

"Secured the 'W' - SFGiants

Logan Webb gets the nod Sunday for the Giants, holding an 8-3 record and a 2.82 ERA. Webb has been excellent in his last seven outings, sporting a 1.38 ERA over that span. He'll be up against a Brewers lineup that ranks 13th in runs per game despite having the fourth-most homers in the MLB.

Webb has only surrendered two dingers in his previous eight outings, so he should continue to look to keep the ball on the ground on Sunday. He also racked up eight punchouts in his last outing versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Expect the Giants' righty to get some Ks against a Milwaukee team that strikes out a lot.

Aaron Ashby gets the ball Sunday for the Brewers, carrying a 2-6 record and a 4.37 ERA. Ashby has had an okay year for Milwaukee, but the bad news for him is that the Giants are great at hitting lefties. San Francisco averages 5.5 runs per nine versus southpaws, and they're 7-0 in their last seven home games against left-handers.

The Brewers have struggled to give Ashby run support all year long. As a result, they've dropped four in a row when Ashby has started on the road. Look for a Giants offense that ranks third in runs per game to produce at the plate on Sunday.

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Sunday, July 17, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers +124 +1.5 (-169) o7.5 (-108) San Francisco Giants -146 -1.5 (+142) u7.5 (-112)

The under has hit in five of the six previous matchups between these teams, but the Giants do score a lot of runs off of lefties. Also, the visitors have now lost three of the previous four to San Francisco in 2022.

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Logan Webb fanned eight in his last start. The Brewers lineup he'll be facing strikes out at the seventh-highest rate in the majors. Webb has two career starts versus Milwaukee, both coming last year. In these starts, he managed to strike out nine and 10 hitters, so look for him to pick up where he left off.

"Webbed 'em up" - SFGiants

Pick: Logan Webb 7+ Strikeouts (+200)

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

The Brewers have been solid on the road this year, but Ashby has struggled away from home this season. Look for the Giants to take the series on Sunday before resting up during the All-Star break.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (+142)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far