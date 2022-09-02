San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will face the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series at home in California. Game 1 of the series is scheduled for September 2 at 10:15 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Giants have been on a terrible run recently. They are on a seven-game losing streak and have been terrible in both major aspects of the game. They have no chance of clinching a playoff berth this season in the National League. They lost their previous three games at home to the Padres, taking their home record to 34-32. They will look to bounce back against the Phillies.

The Phillies still have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in the National League. They lost their last series on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks but won the last game of the series emphatically, 18-2. Their overall record is 73-58 and they have a 34-28 away record, which they would like to further increase.

The Giants will start Alex Cobb on the mound tonight. He has a W-L of 4-6, an ERA of 3.81, 115 K's, and a WHIP of 1.30. His previous five outings have resulted in four losses. He has pitched an average of six innings in his last five starts, raked in an average of five strikeouts, and has given up at least three runs on seven hits. He will finally look to provide his team with a good start and a much-needed win.

The Phillies will start Kyle Gibson on the hill against the Giants in Game 1. He has an ERA of 4.08, a WHIP of 1.20, 114 K's, and a W-L of 9-5. He shut out the Pirates in his last outing on the mound, dishing out 9 K's in 7.0 IP. He has a good command of his four-seam fastball and breaking ball.

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -110 -1.5 (+155) Over 7.5 (-115) San Francisco Giants -110 +1.5 (-180) Under 7.5 (-105)

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Kyle Gibson has had commanding prominence from the mound. He has registered three wins in his last five outings. He has a K/9 rate of 7.4 this season. He registered a good number of strikeouts and gave out a limited number of hits in his previous starts from the hill.

Pick: Kyle Gibson, Over Five Strikeouts (+126)

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies have been on a dominant run lately. They will look to score early in the game and target Cobb from the home plate. The Phillies have a batting average of.254 and a slugging percentage of.422 so far this season.

The Phillies will look to further the misery for the Giants and try to sweep them away on the road. Kyle Schwarber will look to carry his tremendous hitting run into this series.

Prediction: Phillies First Five Innings Over 1.5 Runs (-130)

