San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Giants are currently in fourth place in the National League West with 62 wins at a winning percentage of 0.477. They are 35-32 at home and 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Phillies are currently in third place in the National League East with 73 wins at a winning percentage of 0.553. They have a positive away record of 34-29. They are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Gaints will take a leap out of their last game win and will try to play the same in this game too. Wilmer Flores is leading their batting charts with an OPS of 0.755, 61RBIs, 16 home runs at an average of 0.245 this season. The team has pitched well with Logan Webb and others contributing positively to it.

The Phillies have done well this season while batting. Different players have contributed to its success. J.T.Realmuto has done great this season with an OPS of 0.797, 67RBIs and an average of 0.272. The pitchers have done great too, barring the last game.

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 4:05 pm EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -120 -1.5(+135) o8.5(-103) SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +106 +1.5(-150) u8.5(+110)

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies best picks

The game will be very firese and will be decided between the runners and the pitchers.

Jacob Junis will start for the Giants in this game. He hasn't done well this season and his form is not good either. With an ERA of 12.46 and only 2 Ks in the last 10 days, he provides an advantage to the opposition team. Junis will have a tough task to perform in this match.

Noah Syndergaard will pitch for the Phillies. He has an ERA of 3.98, with a WHIP of 1.26 and a record of 8-9 this season. In the last seven days, he has not performed well and has an ERA of 7.94 with 5 ks to his name.

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies prediction

Both teams will look to win this game.

The Giants will be super charged up to do the unthinkable again in this game. They scored big in the last game and will need a similar performance in this game too.

The Phillies will try to counter the Giants with better pitching and batting this time. They are a strong team and can complete a comeback with a win.

The role of the pitchers willl be important for this game. The Phillies are better on this front and have a chance of a win with all-round performers from the team.

Prediction :- The Phillies will win this game.

