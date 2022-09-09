Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners are ready to meet the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series. This is a battle between the American League West and the National League East. Interestingly, both teams are placed second in their respective divisions.

The Mariners are enjoying being second in the AL west. A decent home (36-30) and even better away (41-30) record are what is keeping them in a comfortable spot. However, they lost their last game to the Chicago White Sox. Nevertheless, Seattle is enjoying a magnificent 8-2 run at the moment.

Ahead of the Mariners are the Houston Astros, who lead the division. If the Mariners continue to play the way they have been, they can give the Braves a really tough time.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners Off day tomorrow before the Braves come to town. Off day tomorrow before the Braves come to town. https://t.co/gL4KfyFeyd

"Off day tomorrow before the Braves come to town." - Mariners

There is not much to say about the Braves. The World Series champions are having a solid season yet again. They have a fantastic, well-balanced team with great hitters and pitchers. Atlanta is also second in their division but much closer to the leaders, the New York Mets. With only a handful of games remaining in the season, we might see the Braves secure the top position.

"Happy flight to Seattle!" #ForTheA - Braves

This three-game series will surely be interesting to watch. Both teams are enjoying a terrific run at the moment. All that is left now is to continue with similar performances and finish the season on a high note. Both teams are strong, so expect an evenly contested game.

Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves: Match Details

Match: Atlanta Braves @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 09:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Odds: Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners +100 +1.5 (-175) U 7 (+100) Atlanta Braves -120 -1.5 (+150) O 7 (-120)

Odds slightly favor the Braves for Game 1.

Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves: Pick

Veteran Charlie Morton is ready to pitch for the Braves in Game 1. The 38-year-old righty has witnessed everything the game offers. In the 26 games Charlie has played this season, he has been excellent. Although his 4.01 ERA is little on the high side, he makes up for it with strikeouts. In the last five games, Morton has managed an incredible 39 strikeouts.

Charlie Morton: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 26 146.0 121 65 175 4.01

Prediction

Game 1 between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves is a close call. The Braves are slight favorites because of their overall success. They are one of the toughest nuts to crack, and it is never easy to take them down. Expect the game to be solid and full of fire.

Pick/Prediciton: Braves - 120

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt