Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners will meet the Chicago White Sox at home on Monday. The Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday to bring their record to 76-58 on the year. The White Sox currently hold an even 67-67 record on the season after their defeat to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Chicago now trails by two games in the American League Central, while Seattle is firmly in the first Wild Card spot entering Monday's contest.

Seattle will tab Marco Gonzales, who currently has a 10-12 record and 3.99 ERA. The White Sox offense he'll be up against ranks 19th in runs per game and 14th in OPS, which are pretty pedestrian marks.

Recently the lefty Gonzales has been reliable, allowing just five earned runs in his last 17 1/3 innings. Chicago is an under .500 club when facing lefty starters, so we'll see if they can get anything going against Gonzalez on Monday.

Lance Lynn will take the mound Monday for the visitors. He is 4-5, with a 4.70 ERA in 15 starts so far this year. Last time out, he was excellent, going seven strong innings, allowing four hits and just one earned run while punching out eight. This was Lynn's fourth quality start in six tries, a very encouraging sign for the White Sox.

Seattle's offense ranks 20th in runs per game, but in their last seven, they're up to 5.9 per contest. Lately, though, Lynn has been better, so we'll see if he can slow down the home side's bats in the series opener.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -115 -1.5 (+140) Over 7.5 (-105) Seattle Mariners +105 +1.5 (-165) Under 7.5 (-115)

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

In six of Marco Gonzales' last eight starts, he's walked one or fewer batters. The White Sox have the second-lowest walk rate, and they struggle against lefties, so expect Gonzalez to control the zone Monday.

Pick: Marco Gonzalez Under 1.5 Walks (-145)

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

With their previous win, the Mariners have now won seven straight, and they'll look to make it eight tonight. On the opposite side, the White Sox have now lost four straight. Both of these starters match up pretty evenly, but the Mariners have excelled at home recently, while the White Sox have lost six of eight on the road. Back the home team to take the series opener on Monday.

Prediction: Mariners ML (+105)

