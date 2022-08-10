Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners will play the New York Yankees Wednesday afternoon. The Mariners walked the Yankees off on Tuesday, winning 1-0, to improve to 60-52 on the season. The Yankees are now 71-40 on the year after their loss. New York has been a solid team away from home this season, but over the last few weeks, they've struggled overall.

"An incredible night at the ballpark. #SeaUsRise" - Mariners

Seattle sends out hurler Robbie Ray for Wednesday's contest. He is 8-8 with a 3.96 ERA over 22 starts. The Yankees offense he'll be up against ranks second in runs per game and second in OPS. They also lead the MLB in walks and homers, but last night they were held in check.

Recently, Ray's performances have been concerning, allowing 11 earned runs in his last 12 2/3 innings. The good news is that the Seattle left-hander has been good at home this season, carrying a 2.80 ERA at T-Mobile Park. The Yankees hit Ray well last year when he won the American League Cy Young, so the Mariners' southpaw will need to figure something out on Wednesday.

Nestor Cortes will be on the hill Wednesday for the Yankees. He is 9-3, with a 2.57 ERA in 20 starts on the season. Last start, he was solid as he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and two earned runs while fanning four in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Going back four starts, the left-hander is carrying a 1.93 ERA.

"Nestor Cortes, Mechanics" - Rob Friedman

Cortes earned his first All-Star appearance this year and should be locked in against his former club in the series finale.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 10, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees -114 -1.5 (+140) Over 7.0 (-120) Seattle Mariners +104 +1.5 (-165) Under 7.0 (+100)

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Aaron Judge has been very good versus lefties this year, holding a 1.037 OPS. Judge has also taken Ray deep three times in his last 10 PAs against him. Over the last two weeks, the AL MVP frontrunner has hit six homers, so expect him to keep producing on Wednesday.

Pick: Aaron Judge 3+ Total Bases (+185)

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees have gone 23-9 against lefties this year. Even after Tuesday's disappointing loss, expect the Yankees to play well behind Cortes. They've gone 14-6 in his starts this year, and they average 5.2 runs per game for him. Last year, Ray was not able to figure out the Yankees, and Ray has declined since his amazing 2021 campaign.

Back the road team to clinch the series after getting shut out on Tuesday.

Prediction: Yankees ML (-114) & Yankees Team Total Over 4 Runs (+115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt