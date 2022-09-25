Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons: Odds, Line, Pick, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (September 25) at the Lumen Field in NFL action.

Both teams have started the season in a similar fashion, but the Falcons are winless. The Seahawks have won one and lost one, while the Falcons have lost both their opening games.

The Seahawks are coming off a 27-7 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers. It was utter domination by the 49ers, as the game was over by the first half when they led 20-0.

Their quarterback Geno Smith has had a decent start to the season, averaging about 196 thrown yards and one touchdown per game thus far. His output was one of the key reasons they beat the Broncos 17-16 in the season opener.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have had a poor start to the season. They are desperately looking to turn the tide around and avoid going winless in their opening three games.

Marcus Mariota has had a good start to the season for the Falcons, averaging 205 thrown yards and one touchdown per game. He has completed 62.7% of his attempted passes this season. Last season, the Falcons went 7-10, finishing third in the standings and will look to fare better this time.

The biggest matchup of the game is going to be DK Metcalf and AJ Terrell. Metcalf has racked up 71 receiving yards and 11 receptions over the opening two games of the season.

Metcalf is averaging 6.5 yards per reception. One of the most physical wide receivers in the game, Metcalf is creating quite a name for himself. Terrell, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the stalwarts in the role of cornerback.

His defensive output will be key to stopping Metcalf from getting a foothold in the game. Terrell has completed 14 tackles in the opening couple of games and will look to add more.

Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks

Date and Time: Sunday, September 25; 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Seattle Seahawks -1 -117 Under 43.5 Atlanta Falcons +1 +104 Over 43.5

Seahawks vs Falcons Final Prediction

The two teams have started the season in a similar way, so this game could be extremely cagey and tight. The highlighted matchups could have a massive say in the contest, and the Falcons should edge this one but only just.

Atlanta Falcons: +104

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far