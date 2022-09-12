Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 12 | 2022 NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Denver Broncos at home for this Monday Night Football showdown, the first of the season. The Seahawks traded away franchise QB Russell Wilson, and the way it works out, he'll return to Seattle tonight, where he'll suit up for his new team.

The Broncos are expected to be a fringe playoff contender, especially with the addition of Wilson. Last season they finished at 7-10, last place in the AFC West Division. This year, Denver is expected to fight for one of the three Wild Card spots in the AFC.

Offensively, besides Wilson, the Broncos will have Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III in the backfield as the two main rushing threats. Williams, in his rookie season, accumulated 903 yards on the ground and four scores. Gordon, in one less game, totaled 918 yards and eight rushing TDs, so look for this duo to be formidable again this year.

As for Wilson's receiving targets, wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy should be featured heavily in Week 1. The Seahawks' defense will have their hands full against a complete offense tonight.

Looking at the home side, quarterback Geno Smith gets to start under center. Smith was able to start a decent number of games last season after Wilson went down with an injury. In what is likely a rebuilding year for Seattle, Smith will have a chance to prove himself after he performed decently well in limited action in 2021.

The Seahawks are expected to finish last, according to every sportsbook, and it isn't remotely close due to the strength of the other NFC West teams.

"The wait is over ... IT'S GAMEDAYYYYYYY! RT if you're ready for #DENvsSEA!" - @Broncos

Smith will still have some decent targets to throw to, namely D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Rashaad Penny should get a lot of carries as well, fresh off of a career year. Expect the Seahawks to surprise people, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

Date & Time: Monday, September 12, 8:15 pm EDT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Denver Broncos -275 -6.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Seattle Seahawks +230 +6.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Best Picks

Russell Wilson doesn't have to wait long to play in Seattle again. In this prime time matchup, expect him to show out. Look for him to rack up a ton of yards tonight against his former team.

Pick: Russell Wilson Over 274.5 Passing + Rushing Yards (-115)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Betting Prediction

On paper, the Broncos are the much stronger team, but we've seen bigger upsets take place in recent history. Look for a lot of scoring, and look for the Seahawks offense to be more competent than they're currently getting credit for.

Prediction: Seahawks Team Total Points Over 18.5 (-120) & Over 43.5 (-110)

