Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - October 9, 2022 | NFL Regular Season

The Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints will face off in NFL action on Week 5 on Sunday (October 9).

The Saints enter play with just one run. They opened the season against three division rivals but only beat the Falcons. They lost a heartbreaker to the Vikings last week in London and now enter Week 5 trying to get something going.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have been the biggest surprise in the NFL. In preseason, they were predicted to have the worst record, but they come into this one with a .500.

$200 Value Bet $5, Win $200 in free bets if your money line bet wins on NFL 🏈 CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place any +$5 bet on NFL

Place any +$5 bet on NFL Get $200 in FREE bets if your bet wins! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks @ New Orleans Saints

Date & Time: Sunday: October 9; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Ceasars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints Player Prop: Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton looked sharp last week in the United Kingdom. Dalton made his first start of the season in Week 4 and lit up the Minnesota defense for 236 yards.

This week, Dalton is going up a Seattle defense that's even worse than the Vikings. However, Alvin Karmar is slated to start this week; while that could affect the kind of offense the Saints run, Dalton should still rack up the passing yards.

Andy Dalton Over 244.5 Passing Yards (-113)

$800 Value Get 4x $200 in Free Bets! CLAIM NOW Sign up for a new PointsBet account here!

Sign up for a new PointsBet account here! Make a bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose.

Make a bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose. Get this offer once a day for the first 4 days after you signup! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

New Orleans Saints Player Prop: Alvin Kamara

This will be just the third game Kamara has played in this season. Kamara rushed for 61 yards against the Panthers and 39 yards against the Falcons.

However, given that he's dealing with an injury, his workload should be lighter. Bettors should only expect Kamara to have ten or so touches.

Alvin Kamara Under 57.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

$500 Value Up to a $500 Free Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $500

Place your first bet up to $500 Get up to $500 in free bets if your bet loses 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Seattle Seahawks Player Prop: Geno Smith

After opening the season with under 200 passing yards in back-to-back games, Geno Smith has thrown 300+ yards in his last two starts.

This week, he faces off against a Saints team with a midtier defense. While three staright 300 passing yard games is a tall order, bettors will only need him to go for 240. This is an easy train for bettors to jump onto.

Geno Smith Over 239.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Poll : 0 votes