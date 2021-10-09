Who is Geno Smith? Which teams has the Seattle Seahawks quarterback played for in the past?

Geno Smith is all the rage after his performance for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks backup quarterback led the team on two scoring drives after Russell Wilson went off injured. The first was a 72-yard drive that led to a touchdown. The other led to a field goal.

It was a great performance from a quarterback who had not seen much playing time with his current team prior to that. We look at the journey that has led him to this place and all the other teams he has played for.

Teams Geno Smith played for before the Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith began his career at the New York Jets or, as is otherwise known, the graveyard of promising quarterbacks coming out of college. He was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft after impressing in West Virginia, where he led the Mountaineers to multiple bowl games in his college career.

In his rookie season, Smith competed with Mark Sanchez for the QB role, before being named the starter after Sanchez suffered a shoulder injury. He struggled throughout the season but showed improvement when the Jets won three out of their final four games. It was enough for him to be named starter for the 2014 season. His 2014 was a minor improvement on his rookie season.

Prior to the 2015 season, he was involved in an altercation with teammate IK Enemkpali, that led to him fracturing his jaw. In his absence, Ryan Fitzpatrick took over and led the New York Jets to a 2-0 record, thereby taking Geno Smith's position as a starter.

Smith remained the backup throughout 2015 and 2016, and when he finally got his chance in the latter, he tore his ACL, which ruled him out for the remainder of that season.

In 2017, Geno Smith signed with the New York Giants, where his most noteworthy contribution was being named starter against the Oakland Raiders, which broke Eli Manning's 210-game streak as the starting quarterback. He could not impress in the game, however, and was benched the very next week.

He played the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Chargers and appeared mostly in relief roles. He featured in a total of five games during the season.

After his stay there, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He finally got his chance to impress this week against the Los Angeles Rams. If Wilson is sidelined, this could be the start of an extended run as their starting quarterback.

