The South Florida Bulls are off to a disappointing 7-10 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, tenth in the American Athletic Conference, and are on a four-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the Houston Cougars (83-77) in their previous outing. Tyler Harris led the scoring charts with a 31-point performance, but other players failed to put up a decent show. They will now take on the East Carolina Pirates, who are on a 10-8 start to the season, eighth in the same conference, but are on a three-game losing streak.

Their last loss came against the Cincinnati Bearcats (83-55) where Javon Small produced a 23-point performance. Other players failed to make a significant impact. The Pirates will now host this game at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Sunday (January 15).

Both teams will be looking to end their losing streak.

South Florida Bulls vs East Carolina Pirates: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under South Florida Bulls +110 +2 (-110) O 138.5 (-110) East Carolina Pirates -130 -2 (-110) U 138.5 (-110)

The Bulls have had a slow start to the season as they have struggled to get consecutive wins under their belly. Their away record is also bad at 1-3 for now. The team is just around the average mark in offense, scoring 70.6 points per game, which ranks 209th in the nation along with 33.2 offensive rebounds while conceding 69.2 points per game, which ranks 180th in the country.

The East Carolina Pirates are a little better compared to the Bulls. Their home record is decent at 6-3. The team is just below the average mark in offense, scoring 69.6 points per game, which ranks 240th in the country and has 33.6 offensive rebounds while conceding 68.6 points, which ranks 166th in the country.

South Florida Bulls vs East Carolina Pirates: Match Details

Fixture: South Florida Bulls @ East Carolina Pirates

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 01:00 p.m ET

Venue: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum

South Florida Bulls vs East Carolina Pirates: Prediction

The Pirates are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games after an against-the-spread loss. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after suffering a straight loss. The two teams are tied at five wins each against each other in their last ten meetings.

The competition between South Florida and East Carolina looks very close at the moment. Expect a tough fight.

Final Prediction: -2 (-110)

