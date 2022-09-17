St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of the double header in MLB action tonight. Let's have a look at the best odds, lines, and picks for the game.

With their victory last night (September 16), the Cardinals have levelled the series at 1-1 to improve to 85-60 on the season. They lead the National League Central division by 7.5 games over second-placed Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals look good to reach the postseason.

The Reds, meanwhile, have had a terrible season and are out of playoff contention, losing seven of their last eight games. They will only play for pride against the Cardinals.

"Final from Busch Stadium" - Reds

The Cardinals will likely start with Jose Quintana on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.34, a 1.30 WHIP, 118 K's and a W-L of 5-6. He is 4-4 at home and has won five games out of a possible eight since arriving from the Pittsburgh Pirates in August. He has registered two wins against the Reds this season.

The Reds, meanwhile, could start Hunter Greene on the mound. He's coming off a 15-day injury layoff and is a good prospect. He has a W-L of 4-12, a 1.30 WHIP, and 127 Ks.

He throws absolute gas from the hill and commands his four-seam fastball pretty well. This will be his fourth start against the Cardinals, havinng lost two of the previous three, but he did strike out 16 hitters.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds Hunter Greene will start Game 2 of tomorrow's doubleheader. Hunter Greene will start Game 2 of tomorrow's doubleheader. https://t.co/uzg3b4cXlZ

Match Details: St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17; 7:15 pm EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds: Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +180 +1.5 (-120) Over 7.5 (-115) St. Louis Cardinals -210 -1.5 (+100) Under 7.5 (-105)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds: Best Picks

Greene will look to rattle the Cardinals with his pitching arsenal. However, expect Jose to return the favor to the Reds, as he's an experienced campaigner. There could be some breezy early innings, but expect Jose to be consistent and authoritative on the hill.

Pick: Jose Quintana to Record a Win (YES)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds Prediction

The Cardinals are the outright favorites in this game. Bettors should pick the Cardinals to come away with an easy win.

Prediction: Cardinals (-210)

