St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will battle the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. The Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday to bring their record to 63-51 this year.

Looking at the Rockies, they currently hold a 51-66 record this season after losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

St. Louis has been pretty good at Busch Stadium, winning 10 of their last 13 here. Colorado, on the other hand, has been terrible on the road this year, sporting just an 18-36 away record this season.

The Cardinals currently lead the National League Central heading into Wednesday's contest by two games over Milwaukee, so they'll look to gain separation this week.

Jose Quintana will be on the hill Wednesday for the Cardinals. He is 4-5 with a 3.37 ERA. Quintana was acquired from the Pirates at the deadline. Now, he's enjoying his best stretch of the year. He's holding a 1.09 ERA in his past four appearances and will look to make it five solid starts in a row on Tuesday.

Colorado's offense is averaging six runs per game in their previous seven. On the road, they're a significantly worse hitting team. Expect Quintana to have another solid start against the Rockies after beating them last week.

Kyle Freeland gets the call Wednesday for the Rockies, sporting a 7-8 record and a 4.84 ERA. Last time out, he was lit up, giving up ten hits and six earned runs, in just 4 1/3 innings against the Cardinals. St. Louis' offense is averaging 6.1 runs per game in their past seven. They have, arguably, the best one-two punch with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

We'll see if Freeland can shake off his last start in the series opener tonight.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +195 +1.5 (-120) Over 7.5 (-120) St. Louis Cardinals -230 -1.5 (+100) Under 7.5 (+100)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Jose Quintana went six strong against the Rockies last week in Colorado on 103 pitches. He's now completed six innings in three of his last four starts. Given the fact that St. Louis has a park catered more to pitchers, expect Quintana to complete six frames again.

Pick: Jose Quintana Over 17.5 Outs Recorded (+110)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

Quintana has looked very comfortable in a Cardinals uniform through his first two outings. St. Louis has dominated at home recently, while the Rockies are a much different club on the road. Back the home side here to lead through five as they should get to Freeland for the second straight game.

Prediction: Cardinals First 5 Innings Over 2.5 Runs (+100)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 106-82-4 (+163.9 Units)

Edited by Windy Goodloe