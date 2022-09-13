St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of a two-game series. These are the teams currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the National League Central division. It will be interesting to see who proves their dominance in the battle for the top.

The Cardinals top the NL Central and are having an excellent season so far. Overall, they are (83-58) in the season with an outstanding home (47-24) but an average (36-34) away record. Their dominant display at home has kept them ahead of all the other teams in the division.

An impressive 7-3 run in the last 10 is proof they are the best in the division. St. Louis is ready to host the Brewers after coming off a series win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Next stop: St. Louis" - Cardinals

The Brewers are having a decent season so far. They sit second in the division, far better than the remaining three teams. Similar to the Cardinals, the Brewers have an impressive home (39-27) but a slightly disappointing away (36-39) record.

Milwaukee enjoyed a series win against the Cincinnati Reds at home but are now back on the road. They face a team who have a better home record in the division.

"A great homestand" - Brewers

The 11-time World Series champions Cardinals are looking for a series sweep. They are at home this time, and with the support of the crowd, the team can do wonders. Milwaukee has to be cautious in their approach and cannot be too causal while facing the Cardinals. This is their biggest competition in the division.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 07:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -180 -1.5 (+115) U 7.5 (-105) Milwaukee Brewers +155 +1.5 (-135) O 7.5 (-115)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Pick

Jordan Montgomery is ready to take the field for the Cardinals in Game 1. The pitcher has had an excellent season so far, even though he has been a part of only seven games. His 1.45 ERA with 38 strikeouts is simply the best. The Brewers need to be accurate to have any chance of scoring against this guy.

Jordan Montgomery: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 7 43.1 31 7 38 1.45

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Prediciton

Game 1 between the Cardinals and the Brewers should go in favor of the home team. Even the odds and overall performance is a testament to their position this season. Expect St. Louis to win Game 1.

Pick/Prediction: Cardinals -180

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt