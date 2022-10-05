St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the last game of the regular season at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinals lead the series 3-2 with a crucial sixth game on the cards today.

The Cardinals are already in the playoffs as the NL Central champions. They will look to carry some positive momentum into the playoffs by registering a win in their final game of the regular season. The Cardinals might be without their third baseman, Nolan Arenado, but they will still be the favorites tonight.

The Pirates have nothing to lose as they look forward to playing their last home game of the season. The regular season ends today, and with that, the series between various MLB teams. The Pirates will look to finish the season in style by beating the Cardinals in Game 6.

The Pirates will start with Johan Oviedo on the mound. The relief pitcher will be making his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 this season, with an ERA of 3.12 and a 1.29 WHIP. He is 0-1 against the Cardinals this season but is 2-2 in his last six starts. He will hope to end his season on a good note.

The Cardinals are yet to announce their starting pitcher for the game.

"Win 93" - Cardinals

Match Details: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Fixture: Cardinals at Pirates

Date and time: Wednesday, October 5 at 4:05 PM ET

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Picks and Predictions

Anticipate the Cardinals to use a variety of weapons. They will turn to their relievers, allowing their bullpen to pitch the entire contest. At 3.67 runs per game, St. Louis' bullpen is currently allowing 11th-fewest runs per game.

The Cardinals as a team are giving up the ninth-fewest runs per game (3.97). They have gone 1-4 in their last 5 games against the spread and have a 39-41 record in away games against the spread. Three of St. Louis's last five games saw OVERs for the total.

The Pirates, meanwhile, won the first two games of the series, showcasing their ability to play with more seasoned squads. To keep the game within the run line spread (+1.5), the Pirates will score enough runs and Oviedo will perform at a high level. But the Cardinals are highly likely to win tonight.

Prediction: Pirates +1.5

