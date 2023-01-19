Stars vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 19| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Dallas Stars (26-13-7) are second in the Central Division of the Eastern Conference and are coming off a loss against the San Jose Sharks (5-3) in their previous outing. Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa, and Jason Robertson were on the scoresheet that night as the team succumbed to a defeat and will now take on the Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6). The Kings are third in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and faced a defeat against the New Jersey Devils (5-2) in their last outing. Only Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar could put their names on the scoreboard as the team fell to a heavy defeat. The game will now be hosted by them at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, January 19th, where they will look to end their losing start.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Dallas Stars +120 +1.5 (-225) O 6 (-115) Los Angeles Kings -140 -1.5 (+185) U 6 (-105)

Dallas is having a great season and are on track to qualify for the playoffs. They finished fourth last season with an overall record of 46-30 and qualified for the playoffs. Dallas is 5-4-1 in their last 10 and behind the Winnipeg Jets in the division.

The team has managed to score a total of 159 goals and has conceded 124, a difference of +35.

The Los Angeles Kings finished third last season with an overall record of 44-27 which was enough to make them qualify for the playoffs. The Kings are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and are on the right track to qualify for the playoffs again. The team has scored a total of 154 goals but has conceded 157, a difference of -3.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings: Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Stars @ Los Angeles Kings

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings: Pick

Jason Robertson has had a fantastic season for Dallas, scoring 30 goals and providing 31 assists in 46 games. He has been effective against the Kings in the past, scoring three goals and providing two assists in four games. He now has a chance to add to his tally tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings: Betting Prediction

Dallas has a 7-3 advantage over Los Angeles in their last 10 meetings. They have already faced each other twice this season and share a win each. The teams are having almost the same situation in the league and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6 (-115)

