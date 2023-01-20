Stonehill vs LIU Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview - January 20 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Stonehill Skyhawks are off to a 7-13 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, fourth in the Northeast Conference, and are on a two-game losing streak.

In their previous outing, they lost against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (65-57). Isaiah Burnett came up with 20 points but other players failed to make an impact, causing the team to lose by eight points.

The Skyhawks will now take on the Long Island University Sharks, who are at the bottom of the same conference and are on a massive six-game losing streak. The St. Francis BK Terriers defeated them 73-66 in their last outing.

Quion Burns came off the bench and scored 19 points for the team but it wasn't enough to seal a win. LIU will now host this game at the Steinberg Wellness Center on Friday (January 20) where they will look to avoid their seventh consecutive loss.

Stonehill Skyhawks vs LIU: Match Details

Fixture: Stonehill Skyhawks @ LIU

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Steinberg Wellness Center, New York City, New York

Stonehill Skyhawks vs LIU: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Stonehill Skyhawks -205 -5 (-110) O 145.5 (-110) LIU +175 +5 (-110) U 145.5 (-110)

The Skyhawks have struggled to find any kind of momentum so far this season. Their conference record is tied at 3-3, whereas their away record is poor at 3-8. The team is below the average mark in offense, averaging 67.1 points per game, which ranks 303rd in the nation, whereas their 27.9 offensive rebounds while conceding 72.2 points per game ranks 260th in the nation.

The Sharks are even worse in the conference compared to the Skyhawks. They are yet to open with a win in the conference as their record stands at 0-6, whereas their home record is poor at 2-5. The team is below the average mark in offense, scoring only 68.5 points per game, along with 30.4 offensive rebounds while conceding 83.0 points per game, which ranks 360th in the country.

Stonehill Skyhawks vs LIU: Prediction

The Skyhawks are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine games away from home. Both teams are meeting each other for the first time and both struggle with a bad offense. LIU has terrible defense as well.

Both teams are conceding far more than what they are scoring. This gives the Skyhawks the upper hand to try and score as many points as possible.

Final Prediction: Stonehill -5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes