Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers NFL Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the NFL season on Sunday (September 25) at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa started off on a 2-0 run this season, whereas Green Bay is 1-1. Although it is early days, the Buccaneers sit atop the National League Conference West division.

Their first win (19-3_ came against the Dallas Cowboys in a one-sided clash. All-Star veteran Tom Brady was in the thick of things, producing good numbers.

He picked up 212 passing yards in 18/27 attacks and earned a TD and an interception for the team. Mike Evans was another performer, who managed 71 receiving yards with five receptions and a TD. Game 2 also saw a similar performance but from different players from the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers



#GoBucs See where we're ranked headed into Week 3 See where we're ranked headed into Week 3 ⬇️#GoBucs

"See where we're ranked headed into Week 3- Buccaneers

Ryan Succop proved priceless with his 2/2 kicking, a 100% record on the night, getting eight valuable points for his team. Jake Camarda, who plays as the punter, had a fabulous night as well.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's start to the season was not a good one, as they lost to the Minnesota Vikings in their opener. However, they came back strongly in Game 2, beating the Chicago Bears 27-10.

In this battle of two NL Conference teams, it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers: Match Details

Fixture: Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 04:25 pm EDT

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Buccaneers -120 -1.5 (-110) U 42 (-110) Green Bay Packers +100 +1.5 (-110) O 42 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers: Pick

Mike Evans' suspension has put Tampa on the backfoot leading to this game. Donovon Smith and Cade Otton are doubtful to start. As the offense hasn't gone up to that level, it's fair to say that Aaron Rodgers could be the pick of the game. With multiple injuries surrounding the Buccanneers, it's a great chance for Aaron Rodgers to produce great numbers for the Packers.

Pick: Aaron Rodgers Total Interceptions Over 0.5 (+105)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers: Prediction

Although the odds favor Tampa for a win, it'd fair to say that Green Bay has a chance as well. Expect a close game but a win for the Packers.

Prediction: Packers (+100)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far