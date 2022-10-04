Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will meet the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of their three-game MLB series on Tuesday (October 4) at Fenway Park. This series will mark the end of the regular season for both teams.

The Red Sox leads 1-0, winning the first game 4-3. Both teams play in the American League East division.

Tampa (86-74) is third in the division but has earned a wildcard spot. Their home dominance (51-30) is the reason why they're still in contention.

Their away (35-44) form is a major worry, as they just lost to Boston on the road. For Game 2, Jefferey Springs will take to the hill for the Rays. He has been phenomenal this season, clocking 141 strikeouts in just 132.1 IPs at a 2.45 ERA.

The Red Sox (76-84) are looking to win the series after winning Game 1. This is something their fans want after a terrible season. A home series win against the Rays will provide some relief.

Game 1 was a great display of resilience from Boston, who won a close one. They came from 3-0 down, scoring 4 runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Kevin Harget, who came in as the second pitcher for the Rays, was expensive. He gave away four earned runs on seven hits in only 4.1 IPs.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4; 07:10 pm EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays -115 -1.5 (+150) O 7.5 (-115) Boston Red Sox -105 +1.5 (-175) U 7.5 (-105)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Pick

With Jeffrey Springs (9-4) in the lineup, there's hardly anybody else to think of. His statistics speak for himself and what he has done for the team.

Of the 132.1 IPs, Springs has given away only 36 earned runs. It could be extremely tough for Boston's offense to get past him. In the last few games, he has averaged five or more strikeouts.

Pick: Jeffrey Springs Total Strikeouts Over 5.5 (+115)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Prediction

Winning back-to-back games against the Rays is a difficult task for any team, let alone the Red Sox. With a better pitcher in the team, expect Tampa to come out strong in Game 2.

Prediction: Red Sox Total Team Runs Under 3.5 (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far