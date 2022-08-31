Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions August 31, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins finish off their two-game set Wednesday at LoanDepot Park.

The Rays crushed the Fish on Tuesday night 7-3, but that win was not sweet enough to cover the bitter loss of Shane McClanahan. McClanahan was a late scratch due to shoulder pain. At this point in time, the severity of the injury is unclear, but based on McClanahan's reaction, the outlook isn't hopeful.

Baseball King @BasebaIlKing Shane McClanahan was warming up to start the game tonight but felt some discomfort in his left shoulder. He was emotional leaving the bullpen.



Pitching in this game is Drew Rasmussen for the Rays.

Rasmussen has been a problem for batters all year long. Rasmussen enters play with a record of 9-4 and a beautiful 2.77 ERA to pair with it. Rasumssen has been great all season long, and Tampa hopes that'll continue into the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 6:40 PM EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, FL

"(LoanDepot) Park is a great stadium and probably the most under-appreciated in the game today." - bitchigotmyhops

Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Rays -1.5 (+104) Yes (+125) Over 4 Runs (-104) Marlins +1.5 (-125) No (-145) Over 3 Runs (-130)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

As great as Rasmussen has been, he's still not a strikeout king. He pitches to contact and lets the eight guys around him do their job. However, facing a top 10 strikeout team, a 4.5 K line is a joke. That's a number Rasmussen should hit with no problem.

Drew Rasmussen Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-166)

Drew Rasmussen enters play with 99 Ks.

The Marlins have scored two runs or less in five of their last six games. Facing Rasmussen and this incredible Tampa bullpen. It's about to be six of their previous seven. With three being a push, this is a safe play for bettors.

Miami Under 3 Runs (-130)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins Prediction

As the Yankees continue to falter in the American League East, the Rays' hopes of winning their third straight division title are still in play, especially considering they open a four-game series with the Yankees on Friday. A win today and three wins over the weekend, could have Tampa Bay three games out of first place in the American League East.

Tampa Bay -1.5 (-125)

