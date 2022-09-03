Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- September 2| 2022 MLB Season

This could be a showdown for the ages. A three-game series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees kicks off tonight. The top two sides in the American League East will lock horns at Tropicana Field.

Both sides have had incredible campaigns, cementing themselves as the two best teams in their division. The home side is currently second in the division with a record of 72-57. They have been red-hot leading up to this game, having won eight of their last 10 fixtures.

The mighty Yankees have been no slouches either, as they sit pretty at the top of the AL East having gone 79-52 this season. Their recent performance has been concerning, as they are coming off a series loss to the 54-74 Los Angeles Angels. The Rays, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 10 games. However, the Yankees have won six of the last 10 meetings between these two clubs.

If we’re looking at top performers for the Yankees this season, we need look no further than Aaron Judge. He’s strongly been a part of the MVP conversations alongside Shohei Ohtani this season. Judge leads the entire MLB in most home runs (51) and has the highest RBI (113) this campaign. He has also led his team in most runs created (125.97) this season.

Gerritt Cole has also been a standout player for the Bronx side, having the most strikeouts of any player in the entire MLB with 204. The Yankees have the most home runs in the MLB this season at 205. Luis Gil is out due to a long-term injury for the Yankees.

Yandy Diaz and Shane McClanahan of the Rays have been two of the best players in the league this season. Diaz has one of the highest batting averages in the division (.289) while McClanahan has one of the best ERAs in the league (2.20). The Rays have the fourth-best team ERA in the league with a 3.32.

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Match Details.

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date and Time: Friday, September 2, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees best picks

The top picks for the game are tonight's starting pitchers: Jeffrey Springs of the Rays and Domingo German of the Yankees. The former has an ERA of 2.76 and the latter has an ERA of 3.19.

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 -129 Under 7.5 New York Yankees +1.5 +112 Over 7.5

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Final Prediction:

It’s going to be a feisty, neck-and-neck battle between these two heavyweights. Call it recency bias, but we predict that the Rays will take this one. The Rays have had a better run of form leading up to this game, and we’re sure it will continue.

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5

