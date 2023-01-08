Texans vs. Colts: Who Will Win? Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks | January 8, 2023 | 2022-23 NFL Football Season

The Houston Texans (2-13-1) will visit the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) on Sunday. Houston is a loss or a Chicago Bears win away from securing the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Texans did their best to "tank" in Week 17, losing to the Jaguars 31-3. Davis Mills finished 22-of-44 for 202 with no scores or picks, while budding star Dameon Pierce missed his third straight game with an ankle injury.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Houston Texans +2.5 O37.5 +120 Indianapolis Colts -2.5 U37,5 -145

Indianapolis can secure a top-five pick with a win or a Los Angeles Rams loss. The disappointing campaign continued last week with a 38-10 loss to the Giants. Backup Nick Foles was ineffective before leaving with an injury, forcing third-string QB Sam Ehlinger into action. The Texas product finished 9-of-14 for 60 yards and a score and will get the starting nod in the season finale against Houston.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Key Stats

Houston is 31st in points scored this season and last in yards gained. They are 25th in passing yards and have thrown for 17 touchdowns against 17 interceptions.

Second-year quarterback Davis Mills has taken most of the snaps, but Jeff Driskel also gets some snaps in specific run-heavy sets. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has led one of the worst backfields this season, clocking in at 31st in yards per attempt. However, Pierce is currently on injured reserve, leaving Royce Freeman with three yards per attempt to carry the workload.

The Texans' defense is in the bottom six in the NFL in points against and yards allowed. They are dead last in rushing yards allowed per attempt and game but have only allowed a league-best 13 passing touchdowns.

Indianapolis is in the bottom three of the league in yards and points scored this season. In addition, they have thrown a league-worst 18 interceptions, scattered between three different quarterbacks.

Sam Ehinger, who has thrown one touchdown and one interception this season, will start on Sunday. The rushing attack is in the bottom 10 of all critical metrics this year, with star running back Jonathan Taylor out for the season with an injury.

The Colts' defense is 28th in points allowed and 16th in yards. They do well in the yards allowed per play but have already allowed the 27th most rushing touchdowns this season.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Prediction

Neither offense has personnel conducive to scoring points in this Week 18 matchup. The under is at a super low number, but that should be okay with everyone taking it with confidence.

Prediction: Under 37.5 (-110)

