Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10| 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The Rangers are in fourth place in the American League West with 59 wins at a winning percentage of 0.431. They have a negative home record of 28-39 and are 1-9 in their last 10 matchups.

The Blue Jays are in third place in the American League East with 77 wins at a winning percentage of 0.562.They have a positive away record of 39-31 and are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

The Rangers are struggling this season. They have not scored enough and pitching has been average too. They are dependent on Nathaniel Lowe for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.860, 68 RBIs, 24 home runs at an average of 0.303 this season. Martin Perez has done well for the team with an ERA of 2.82, 149 Ks and a WHIP of 1.22 this season.

The Blue Jays have been doing well this season and are on a great run in their last 10 matchups. Bo Bichette has done great for the team. He has an OPS of 0.787, 83 RBIs, 23 home runs at an average of 0.276 this season. Alek Monah has been pitching great this season for the team with an ERA of 2.42, 158 Ks and a WHIP of 0.99 this season.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays match details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays@ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Good Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TORONTO BLUE JAYS -195 -1.5(-110) o8(-105) TEXAS RANGERS +184 +1.5(+100) u8(-110)

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays best picks

Kohei Arihara will be on the mound for the Rangers. He has an ERA of 5.29, 13 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.76 this season. He comes with a record of 1-2 into this game. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 4.50 and IK.

Keven Gausman will pitch for the Blue Jays. He has an ERA of 3.12, 170 Ks , with a WHIP of 1.24. He has an ERA of 2.70 with 6 Ks in the last seven days. He is the pick of the game.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction

The Rangers are struggling this season. They have lost nine games in their last 10 matchups. The form of the pitchers gives the Blue Jays an edge. The Blue Jays are more likely to win this game with solid scoring and pitching. The struggling Rangers are behind on most of the parameters and are likely to suffer another defeat.

Prediction :- The Blue Jays will win this game.

