Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 5| 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Baltimore Orioles for a doubleheader on Wednesday (October 5). The three-game series is currently led by the Jays, who won Game 1. Baltimore is now set to host a doubleheader at Oriole Park.

Both teams are part of the American League East division.

Toronto (91-69) has already clinched the wild card spot, so this series hardly matters for them. They will much rather focus on the post-season and prepare for that. A brilliant home (47-34) and away (44-25) form has kept them safe in the second spot, just behind the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays are currently on a 7-3 run in their last 10 games, which makes them favorites.

Baltimore (82-78) has struggled this season and finds itself in fourth position at the moment. Their decent home (44-35) record has allowed them to remain where they are. They are well ahead of the Boston Red Sox, who are last in the division. But the Orioles will look to win a game or two at home before the season ends.

Yusie Kikuchi will start for the Blue Jays, while Spenser Watkins will represent the Orioles. Both pitchers have high ERAs, which can make this game a high scoring encounter. Yusie is at a 5.27 ERA this season whereas Spenser is at a 4.76 ERA for the season.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles: Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: October 5, Wednesday, 12:35, 04:05 p.m EDT

Venue: Oriole Park, Baltimore, Maryland

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays +125 +1.5 (-190) O 7.5 (-105) Baltimore Orioles -145 -1.5 (+160) U 7.5 (-115)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles: Pick

Since Spencer has a better ERA than Yusie, hence it is safe to bet on Baltimore. The Orioles would love to win this game more than the Blue Jays. Kikuchi has been very expensive this season, something Baltimore could take advantage of. They will try to put as many runs as possible on the scoreboard. The home team will hope their offense will click today and provide a positive result.

Pick: Baltimore Orioles 1st 5 Innings Total Over 1.5 (-145)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles: Prediction

It is a strong chance for Baltimore to win Game 2 and take this series to the decider. Even the odds favor the Orioles for the win. Game 2 should be an exciting matchup with the home team winning it.

Prediction: Orioles (-145)

