Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions August 20, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees play the third game of a four-game set Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.

The Yankees' woes continue as they have lost the first two games of this series. As a result, their lead in the American League East has been cut to eight games and could be down to six by the end of this series. While that is still a large number, with how they've been playing, the Blue Jays could catch them in a week.

Pitching in this one are Mitch White for the Blue Jays and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

White is making his third start since moving above the border. He was traded from the Dodgers at the deadline. White's numbers have been almost identical since joining the Blue Jays.

After back-to-back horrible starts, Gerrit Cole seems to have straightened things out as he pitched seven shutout innings in his last start. However, despite that beautiful performance, his team lost 1-0.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees

Time & Date: Saturday, August 20, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Staduim, The Bronx, NY

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Blue Jays +1.5 (-137) Yes (+105) Over 3 Runs (-122) Yankees -1.5 (+114) No (-135) Over 4 Runs (-128)

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Best Picks

Even when Cole was giving up runs like it was free candy, his strikeout totals didn't waiver. Cole is averaging 8.6 Ks in his last five starts and should have no problem hitting his prop tomorrow.

Gerrit Cole Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-104)

Gerrit Cole has 184 strikeouts on the season.

Cole will be trying to continue his shutout streak, and he will not lose it in the first inning. The ball hasn't exactly been jumping off the Yankees bats, so bettors shouldn't expect runs early in this one.

No Runs in the First Inning (-135)

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Prediction

Bettors everywhere have been betting on the Yankees, thinking the loses are finally going to come to an end. Things are aligning well for them in this game. Cole is back in his grove, they are at home, and they can't afford to drop another game to the Blue Jays.

Bettors should let it ride on the Yankees today.

New York -1.5 (+114)

