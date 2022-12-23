Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors (14-18) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 113-106 win over the New York Knicks. The victory broke the Raptors' six game losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-11), are currently riding high on a five-game winning streak. Their most recent victory came 114-106 over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors have had a troublesome December, going 3-9 in their games this month. Against the surging Cavaliers, the Toronto outfit could be in for a veru difficult night.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Raptors @ Cavaliers

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

On the Raptors' front, small forward Otto Porter Jr. is out with a hip injury. Power forward Precious Achiuwa is out with an ankle injury. Center Kem Birch is questionable due to illness. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is questionable due to a quadriceps injury.

On the Cavaliers' end, power forward Dean Wade is out with a shoulder injury. Point guard Ricky Rubio is out with a knee injury. Shooting guard Dylan Windler is out with an ankle injury. Small forward/shooting guard Lamar Stevens is questionable due to knee issues. Power forward Evan Mobley is questionable due to right knee soreness.

Player Team Injury Status Otto Porter Jr. Raptors Hip Out Precious Achiuwa Raptors Ankle Out Kem Birch Raptors Illness Questionable Gary Trent Jr. Raptors Thigh Questionable Dean Wade Cavaliers Shoulder Out Ricky Rubio Cavaliers Ankle Out Dylan Windler Cavaliers Knee Out Lamar Stevens Cavaliers Knee Questionable Evan Mobley Cavaliers Knee Questionable

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Raptors +4.5 (-105) Ov 215 (-110) +165 Cavaliers -4.5 (-115) Un 215 (-110) -195

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting 5s

Raptors - PG: Fred VanVleet, SG: Gary Trent, SF: OG Anunoby, PF: Scottie Barnes, C: Pascal Siakam

Cavaliers - PG: Darius Garland, SG: Donovan Mitchell, SF: Lamar Stevens, PF: Evan Mobley, C: Jarrett Allen

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction

The Cavaliers are on fire right now. Their most recent win came over the Milwaukee Bucks who are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference. Even with their recent injury woes, the Cleveland outfit have remained consistent in all areas of the court. On offense, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have impressively led the charge of late.

The Raptors are the underdogs tonight. Before the Knicks win, they were not only on a six-game losing skid but had also lost their past six road games beforehand. The spotty record on the road does not bode well for their arrival in Cleveland. Unless the Raptors team overall manage to live up to another potential MVP showing from center Pascal Siakam, tonight will likely seem them eat another defeat.

Prediction: Cavaliers -4.5 (-115)

