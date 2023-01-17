Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 17 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors (20-24) are coming into tonight's game off the back of an exhausting 123-121 OT victory over the New York Knicks. Their opponents tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks (28-16), most recently defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119.

The Raptors have had a hit-and-miss season thus far. They've bounced back from a three-game losing skid earlier this month to go 4-1 in their last five games. The Bucks, meanwhile, have looked dominant for much of this season but recently showed some notable weaknesses in their back-to-back losses to the injury-laden Miami Heat.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Raptors @ Bucks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 16, 07:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

On the Raptors' front, small forward Otto Porter Jr. is out for the rest of the season following a recent foot operation.

On the Bucks' end, center/power forward Serge Ibaka is out due to personal reasons. Small forward Khris Middleton is out with a knee injury. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable due to knee issues. Shooting guard Joe Ingles is questionable due to left knee injury management concerns.

Player Team Injury Status Otto Porter Jr. Raptors Foot Out Serge Ibaka Bucks N/A Out Khris Middleton Bucks Knee Out Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Knee Questionable Joe Ingles Bucks Knee Questionable

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Raptors +5 (-110) Ov 224 (-110) +185 Bucks -5 (-110) Un 224 (-110) -215

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting 5s

Raptors - PG: Fred VanVleet, SG: Gary Trent, SF: OG Anunoby, PF: Scottie Barnes, C: Pascal Siakam

Bucks - PG: Jrue Holiday, SG: Grayson Allen, SF: Pat Connaughton, PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, C: Brook Lopez

Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction

For the Raptors, Pascal Siakam has been leading the charge on offense with an average of 25.7 points per game. When it comes to free-throwing, the team are just shy of an 80% shooting success rate.

Defensively, though, the team has frequently come unstuck this season. They have consistently failed to contest shots both around the rim and on the outside.

The Bucks, meanwhile, have been relentless on the offensive end of the court. Giannis Antetokounmpo has dominated in this regard, averaging 31 points per game. His potential absence from tonight's game does not bode well for the Milwaukee outfit. Unlike the Raptors, the Bucks have had no issue with contesting shots around the rim and on the outside.

Even with their recent spate of injuries, the Bucks are, overall, the superior team. With the home-court advantage, the Milwaukee outfit should be able to get the better of the inconsistent Raptors tonight.

Prediction: Bucks -5 (-110)

