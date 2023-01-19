Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 19 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors (20-25) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 130-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Their opponents tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24), most recently fell to the Denver Nuggets 122-118.

The Raptors have had a disappointing season for the most part, frequently struggling to put any winning streaks together. Shooting guard Fred VanVleet has been leading the offensive charge of late. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have only been marginally better, often alternating between winning streaks and losing skids in equal measure.

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Raptors @ Timberwolves

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

On the Raptors' front, small forward Otto Porter Jr. is out due to a foot injury, Point guard Dalano Banton is questionable due to hip issues.

On the Timberwolves' end, center Karl-Anthony Towns is out due to a right calf strain. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin is out with a calf injury. Center Rudy Gobert is questionable due to groin issues. Shooting guard Austin Rivers is questionable due to knee issues.

Player Team Injury Status Otto Porter Jr. Raptors Foot Out Dalano Banton Raptors Hip Questionable Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Calf Out Jordan McLaughlin Timberwolves Calf Out Rudy Gobert Timberwolves Groin Questionable Austin Rivers Timberwolves Knee Questionable

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Raptors -5 (-110) Ov 231 (-110) -200 Timberwolves +5 (-110) Un 231 (-110) +165

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting 5s

Raptors - PG: Fred VanVleet, SG: Gary Trent, SF: OG Anunoby, PF: Scottie Barnes, C: Pascal Siakam

Timberwolves - PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Anthony Edwards, SF: Jaden McDaniels, PF: Kyle Anderson, C: Naz Reid

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Prediction

Beyond Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet's impressive efforts, the Raptors haven't been great on offense for the most part this season. The overall inconsistent Toronto outfit have displayed passable defense for the most part, but it often hasn't been enough to get them the victory. While they looked dominant in their back-to-back wins over the Hornets last week, their hit-and-miss showings since then haven't been ideal.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have had similar issues with inconsistency. They enjoyed a hot start this month but are now 2-3 in their past five games. The lengthy absence of star center Karl-Anthony Towns certainly hasn't helped the Minnesota outfit lately. While respectable on offense, the Timberwolves may have trouble with Toronto's solid defensive capabilities.

Despite their injury woes at the moment, the Timberwolves are the better offensive team and will have the home-court advantage tonight. A razor-thin win seems plausible.

Prediction: Timberwolves +5 (-110)

