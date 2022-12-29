UC Davis vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UC Davis Aggies are off to a 7-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, third in the Big West Conference, and are on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the No.11 UCLA Bruins (81-54) in their previous outing and will take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, who are 9-3 at the start of the season.

They are just above the Aggies in the second spot and are on a massive four-game winning streak. The Warriors defeated the SMU Mustangs (58-57) in their last outing and will now host this game at the Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday (December 29) where they will try to get their fifth consecutive and tenth win overall.

UC Davis Aggies vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under UC Davis Aggies +260 +7 (-110) O 134 (-110) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors -320 -7 (-110) U 134 (-110)

The Aggies have had a mixed start to the season with seven wins and five losses. They suffered losses against teams like the Loyola Marymount Lions (85-75), the Milwaukee Panthers (87-85), the Pacific Tigers (74-72), the Eastern Washington Eagles (79-68), and the No.11 UCLA Bruins (81-54). Their away record is a disappointing 1-4 at present.

The team has been impressive in offense, averaging 78.1 points per game, which ranks 73rd in the nation whereas conceding 72.1 points per game, which ranks 263rd in the nation.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have steadied their ship because of four consecutive victories that have put them second in the conference. Their three losses have come against teams like the Yale Bulldogs (62-59), the Texas A&M Commerce Lions (53-51), and the UNLV Runnin' Rebels (77-62). The team is below par on the offensive front, averaging only 68.8 points per game while conceding only 60.1 points per game, which ranks 21st in the nation.

UC Davis Aggies vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Match Details

Fixture: UC Davis Aggies vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 11:59 p.m ET

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

UC Davis Aggies vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Prediction

The Rainbow Warriors are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games after an against-the-spread loss. They are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games and 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after a straight win. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team that has a losing away record.

Hawaii has a narrow 6-4 advantage over UC Davis in their last 10 meetings. But based on their current form, the Rainbow Warriors are slight favorites tonight.

Final Prediction: Rainbow Warriors -7 (-110)

