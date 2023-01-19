The UC San Diego Tritons are off to a 6-12 start in the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They are tenth in the Big West Conference, and are on a five-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the UC Davis Aggies (78-70) in their previous outing where Bryce Pope and Roddie Anderson III both scored 18 points but the team still fell short by 8 points.

The Tritons will now take on the Cal Poly Mustangs, who are on a 7-11 start to the season, ninth in the same conference, and are on a five-game losing streak. The UC Riverside Highlanders defeated them 83-78 in their last outing. Trevon TJ Taylor and Kobe Sanders came up with 21 and 15 points respectively, but it wasn't enough. They will host this game at the Robert A. Mott Athletics Center on Thursday (January 19).

UC San Diego Tritons vs Cal Poly Mustangs: Match Details

Fixture: UC San Diego Tritons @ Cal Pol Mustangs

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 10:00 p.m ET

Venue: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center, California

UC San Diego vs Cal Poly Mustangs: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under UC San Diego Tritons +130 +3 (-110) O 124.5 (-110) Cal Poly Mustangs -150 -3 (-110) U 124.5 (-110)

The Tritons have struggled to find some rhythm so far this season. Their conference record is a poor 1-5, whereas their away record is also disappointing at 3-6. The team is poor in offense, averaging 65.1 points per game, which ranks 331st in the nation along with 29.2 offensive rebounds while conceding 70.7 points per game, which ranks 226th in the nation.

The Cal Poly Mustangs too have struggled. Their conference record is terrible at 1-5, whereas the home record is decent at 6-3. The team is one of the worst in the country in offense, averaging 62.2 points per game, which ranks 351st in the nation along with 30.0 offensive rebounds, while conceding 65.1 points per game, which ranks 74th in the nation.

UC San Diego Tritons vs Cal Poly Mustangs: Prediction

The Tritons are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games and 0-4 against the spread in their last four games after an against-the-spread loss.

They are also 0-4 against the spread in their last four games after a straight loss. The two teams have only played against each other twice and the Mustangs came out as winners on both occasions.

The Mustangs have home advantage to propel them to a decent performance on the night.

Final Prediction: Cal Poly -3 (-110)

