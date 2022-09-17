UCLA Bruins vs. South Alabama Jaguars NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17| 2022 NCAAF Season

The UCLA Bruins are ready to take on the South Alabama Jaguars in an NCAAF game on Saturday. UCLA is 2-0 at the start of the season, as well as the Jaguars. They face each other to decide who gets their first loss of the season. The Bruins will host this encounter as they are the home team.

"See you tomorrow @UCLA students!"- Bruins

UCLA is part of the PAC-12 South conference. They are 2-0 coming into their third game of the season. In their last game, the Bruins convincingly thrashed Alabama State 45-7. Game 1 also projected a similar scoreline, where the home team won 45-17. The team is flying high as the players are performing as a collective. Both offense and defense look sharp and strong. One of the strongest in the conference.

"Draftkings-bet $5 and get $200 in free bets instantly"

South Alabama, on the other hand, represents the Sun Belt conference. Out of their two games, the Jaguars won Game 1 quite comfortably with a 48-7 score. Game 2, however, was a little close, where Albama managed a 38-24 victory. Carter Bradley has been their star performer and quarterback for the away team. He was instrumental in the win against Central Michigan Chippewas. Bradley picked up 339 yards for 3 TDs and 1 interception. Simply brilliant.

South Alabama Football 🏈 @SouthAlabamaFB



The Jags are in LA this weekend #LEO The Granddaddy of them AllThe Jags are in LA this weekend The Granddaddy of them All 🌹The Jags are in LA this weekend 😎 #LEO https://t.co/EOiyp7a08b

"The Granddaddy of them all" - Jaguars

It will be interesting to see how a lower-ranked team performs against a better-ranked team. UCLA will have the support of the entire home crowd behind them. It is going to be a difficult away trip for the Jaguars. They need to stick to the plan and should try not to lose focus. It will be a tough game for South Alabama.

UCLA Bruins vs. South Alabama Jaguars: Match Details

Fixture: South Alabama Jaguars @ UCLA Bruins

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 2:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

UCLA Bruins vs. South Alabama Jaguars: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under UCLA -600 -15.5 (-105) U 59.5 (-105) South Alabama Jaguars +450 +15.5 (-115) O 59.5 (-115)

UCLA Bruins vs. South Alabama Jaguars: Pick

A lot of responsibility will be on the shoulders of Ethan Garbers to deliver for UCLA. In his previous game, he picked up only 164 yards with 1 TD, which is low for a player of his caliber. He will look to improve his statistics in the upcoming game against the Jaguars. Expect a lot more TDs from the talented QB. Pick of the game.

UCLA Bruins vs. South Alabama Jaguars: Prediction

UCLA are the favorites to win this game. The overall odds also favor the home team to go out on the field and win.

"Draftkings-bet $5 and get $200 in free bets instantly"

Pick/Prediction: Bruins -15.5 (-105)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far