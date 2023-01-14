UFC Fight Night 217: Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington Prediction and Betting Odds - January 14

Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will face off in a women's bantamweight bout between two top-five opponents that will take place on the main card of UFC Fight Night 217.

Vieira, the second-ranked women's bantamweight, has a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-2. Pennington, the fifth-ranked women's bantamweight, has a record of 14-8.

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington Match Details

Fixture: Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14th, 7:00 pm EST

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington Betting Odds

Name Over/Under Money Line Ketlen Vieira Over 2.5(-375) -125 Raquel Pennington Under 2.5(+285) +105

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington Key Stats

Ketlen Vieira enters UFC Fight Night 217 with a record of thirteen wins and two losses. The second-ranked women's bantamweight has two wins via knockout, four wins via submission, and seven wins via decision.

Vieira has never been submitted, however, she has one loss via knockout and one loss via decision. She is 7-2 since making her UFC debut in 2016. Vieira has won her past two fights and could receive a title opportunity with a victory.

Raquel Pennington has 14 wins and eight losses in her mixed martial arts career. The fifth-ranked women's bantamweight has one knockout victory, four submission victories, and nine decision victories.

Pennington has lost via knockout once, via submission once, and via decision six times. She is currently on a four-fight win streak and is 10-5 since joining the UFC in 2014.

Pennington has the most fights, fight time, and decision wins in UFC women's bantamweight history. She fought for the UFC women's bantamweight title at UFC 224 in 2018, however, she was defeated by Amanda Nunes.

Ketlen Vieira stands at 5'7 with a 68" reach. Raquel Pennington is one inch shorter with a half-inch shorter reach as she stands at 5'6 with a 67.5" reach. Vieira weighed in at 136 pounds while Pennington weighed in at 135.5 pounds.

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington Betting Prediction

Both Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington could enter the UFC women's bantamweight title picture with a victory at UFC Fight Night 217. While both fighters have had success as of late, Vieira has faced tougher competition. Look for the second-ranked women's bantamweight to pick up her third straight win as she moves closer to a title opportunity. Expect the fight to last longer than 2.5 rounds.

Pick: Ketlen Vieira (-125) and Over 2.5 Rounds (-375)

